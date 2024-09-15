Cardinals vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 15 Published 12:24 am Sunday, September 15, 2024

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (71-78), who are trying for a series sweep, will host the St. Louis Cardinals (74-74) at Rogers Centre on Sunday, Sept. 15. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:37 p.m. ET.

Oddsmakers have tabbed the Blue Jays (-125) as moneyline favorites against the Cardinals (+105). This contest has a total of 8.5 runs (over -110; under -110).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Sunday, September 15, 2024 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -125

Blue Jays -125 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +105

Cardinals +105 Over/Under: 8.5 runs (Over: -110, Under: -110)

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (8-11) to the mound for his 30th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up six earned runs and allowed nine hits in two innings against the Seattle Mariners.

In 29 starts this season, he’s earned 14 quality starts.

Mikolas has made 20 starts of five or more innings in 29 chances this season, and averages 5.4 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 152 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .388 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .246 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 24th in the majors with 605 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.12 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.269 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.