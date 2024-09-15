AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 4 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

2-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th

5th Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Rice

Rice Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 2: Memphis

Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

3-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 86th

86th Last Game Result: W 20-12 vs Florida State

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Navy

@ Navy Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 3: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

1-2 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd

2nd Last Game Result: W 38-20 vs Florida International

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ UConn

@ UConn Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 4: Navy

Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

2-0 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th

64th Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 5: Tulane

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

1-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th

10th Last Game Result: L 34-19 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana

@ Louisiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 6: Charlotte

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

1-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st

1st Last Game Result: W 27-26 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Indiana

@ Indiana Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: BTN

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th

78th Last Game Result: W 49-24 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Miami (FL)

Miami (FL) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: UAB

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

1-2 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: North Texas

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-1 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th

56th Last Game Result: L 66-21 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Wyoming

Wyoming Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: Rice

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-2 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st

31st Last Game Result: L 33-7 vs Houston

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 11: Temple

Current Record: 0-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8

0-3 | 4-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th

7th Last Game Result: L 28-20 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: UTSA

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

1-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th

109th Last Game Result: L 56-7 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: Houston Christian

Houston Christian Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: East Carolina

Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-1 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th

124th Last Game Result: L 21-19 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Liberty

@ Liberty Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-2 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd

92nd Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech

@ Louisiana Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

