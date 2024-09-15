AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 4
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024
As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
- Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Rice
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Memphis
- Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 86th
- Last Game Result: W 20-12 vs Florida State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Navy
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 3: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
- Last Game Result: W 38-20 vs Florida International
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ UConn
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Navy
- Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
- Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: Tulane
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
- Last Game Result: L 34-19 vs Oklahoma
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPNU
No. 6: Charlotte
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
- Last Game Result: W 27-26 vs Gardner-Webb
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Indiana
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: BTN
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
- Last Game Result: W 49-24 vs Southern Miss
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Miami (FL)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
No. 8: UAB
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: North Texas
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th
- Last Game Result: L 66-21 vs Texas Tech
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Wyoming
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 10: Rice
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
- Last Game Result: L 33-7 vs Houston
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: Temple
- Current Record: 0-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
- Last Game Result: L 28-20 vs Coastal Carolina
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Utah State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 12: UTSA
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th
- Last Game Result: L 56-7 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: Houston Christian
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: East Carolina
- Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th
- Last Game Result: L 21-19 vs Appalachian State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Liberty
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
- Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Oklahoma State
Next Game
- Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
