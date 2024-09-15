AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 4

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, September 15, 2024

By Data Skrive

As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, which team sits on top of the AAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 5th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Week 4 Opponent: Rice
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 2: Memphis

  • Current Record: 3-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 86th
  • Last Game Result: W 20-12 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Navy
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Navy
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 3: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 2nd
  • Last Game Result: W 38-20 vs Florida International

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Week 4 Opponent: @ UConn
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 4: Navy

  • Current Record: 2-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 64th
  • Last Game Result: W 38-11 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Week 4 Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 5: Tulane

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: L 34-19 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPNU

No. 6: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: W 27-26 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Indiana
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: BTN

No. 7: South Florida

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
  • Last Game Result: W 49-24 vs Southern Miss

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Miami (FL)
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: L 37-27 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: North Texas

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 56th
  • Last Game Result: L 66-21 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Wyoming
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 10: Rice

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 31st
  • Last Game Result: L 33-7 vs Houston

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 11: Temple

  • Current Record: 0-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-20 vs Coastal Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Utah State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 12: UTSA

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 109th
  • Last Game Result: L 56-7 vs Texas

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: Houston Christian
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 2-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 124th
  • Last Game Result: L 21-19 vs Appalachian State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Liberty
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 1-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 92nd
  • Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

  • Week 4 Opponent: @ Louisiana Tech
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Sept. 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

