Will Treylon Burks Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 1:54 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

With the Tennessee Titans taking on the New York Jets in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Treylon Burks a good bet to get into the end zone? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Treylon Burks score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Last year Burks caught 16 balls on 30 targets for 221 yards, averaging 24.6 yards.

In nine games last season, Burks failed to catch a touchdown pass.

Treylon Burks Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 3 2 11 0

