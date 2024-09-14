Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 1:54 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine find his way into the end zone when the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets come together in Week 2 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need to know.

Will Nick Westbrook-Ikhine score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Westbrook-Ikhine racked up 370 yards on 28 catches with three scores last season. He produced 28.5 yards per game (on 45 targets).

Westbrook-Ikhine had a receiving touchdown in three of 13 games last year, but he failed to have a game with multiple receiving TDs.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 2 1 33 0

