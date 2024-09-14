Will DeAndre Hopkins Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 1:54 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Will DeAndre Hopkins pay out his Week 2 anytime TD player prop when the Tennessee Titans take on the New York Jets on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.

Will DeAndre Hopkins score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Hopkins was the top receiver among current Titans last season, collecting 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and seven scores. He was targeted 137 times and averaged 62.2 receiving yards per game.

In five of 17 games last year, Hopkins had a receiving touchdown (and he had one game with multiple touchdown catches).

DeAndre Hopkins Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 13 7 65 0 Week 2 @Chargers 5 4 40 0 Week 3 @Browns 7 3 48 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 63 0 Week 5 @Colts 11 8 140 0 Week 6 @Ravens 5 1 20 0 Week 8 @Falcons 6 4 128 3 Week 9 @Steelers 11 4 60 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 5 4 59 1 Week 12 @Panthers 5 3 49 0 Week 13 @Colts 12 5 75 1 Week 14 @Dolphins 12 7 124 1 Week 15 @Texans 9 2 21 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 4 2 20 0 Week 17 @Texans 7 7 72 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 10 7 46 1

