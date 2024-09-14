Will Chigoziem Okonkwo Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 1:53 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

In the Week 2 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Chigoziem Okonkwo get into the end zone? Read on for odds and info on whether he’s a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Chigoziem Okonkwo score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Okonkwo also tacked on 54 grabs for 528 yards and one TD last season, getting 77 targets and putting up 31.1 yards per game.

Okonkwo had one touchdown catch last season (in 17 games).

Chigoziem Okonkwo Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chargers 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 4 3 7 0 Week 4 @Bengals 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 9 5 33 0 Week 6 @Ravens 4 2 18 0 Week 8 @Falcons 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Panthers 5 4 45 0 Week 13 @Colts 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 6 5 46 0 Week 15 @Texans 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 4 3 34 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3 2 36 0

