Will Calvin Ridley Score a Touchdown Against the Jets in Week 2? Published 1:54 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

In the Week 2 contest between the Tennessee Titans and the New York Jets at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Calvin Ridley find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he’s a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Jets?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Ridley’s stats last season included 136 targets and 76 receptions for 1,016 yards (59.8 per game) and eight TDs.

In six of 17 games last season, Ridley reeled in a touchdown pass (and he had two games with multiple touchdown receptions).

Calvin Ridley Game Log (2023)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 @Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 @Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 @Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 @49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 @Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 @Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0 Week 15 @Ravens 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 9 6 90 2 Week 17 @Panthers 8 4 39 0 Week 18 @Titans 10 6 106 1

