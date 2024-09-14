Titans vs. Jets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 2 Published 3:36 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

On Sunday, Sept. 15 at 1:00 p.m. ET, the New York Jets will play the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Our computer model projects a win for the Titans — see below for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

While the Jets ranked second-worst in the NFL in total offense with 268.6 yards per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as they ranked third-best (292.3 yards per game allowed). The Titans ranked fifth-worst in total offense (289 yards per game) last season, but they played slightly better on defense, ranking 17th with 335.1 yards allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Jets Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (+3.5) Over (41) Titans 26, Jets 20

Titans Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for the Titans.

Tennessee covered seven times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

The Titans covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more last season (in six opportunities).

Tennessee and its opponent combined to hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Games involving the Titans last year averaged 40.7 points per game, a 0.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Jets Betting Info

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Jets have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

New York covered six times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in New York games.

The over/under in this game is 41 points, 3.6 higher than the average total in Jets games last season.

Titans vs. Jets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jets 15.8 20.9 17.7 19.6 13.6 22.4 Titans 17.9 21.6 22.7 19.3 12.6 24.1

