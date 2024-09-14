SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

Week 3 of the college football schedule includes 13 games with SEC teams in action. Read on to get up-to-date results and key players.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

LSU vs. South Carolina | Alabama vs. Wisconsin | Boston College vs. Missouri

SEC Scores | Week 3

LSU 36 – South Carolina 33

South Carolina covered the 6-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 49-point total.

LSU Top Performers

  • Passing: Garrett Nussmeier (24-for-40, 285 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Caden Durham (11 ATT, 98 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Aaron Anderson (6 TAR, 5 REC, 96 YDS)

South Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: LaNorris Sellers (9-for-16, 113 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Raheim Sanders (19 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jared Brown (5 TAR, 3 REC, 48 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

LSU South Carolina
417 Total Yards 398
285 Passing Yards 155
132 Rushing Yards 243
2 Turnovers 3

Alabama 42 – Wisconsin 10

Alabama covered the 15.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Alabama Top Performers

  • Passing: Jalen Milroe (12-for-17, 196 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Milroe (14 ATT, 75 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Ryan Williams (4 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Wisconsin Top Performers

  • Passing: Braedyn Locke (13-for-26, 125 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Chez Mellusi (11 ATT, 66 YDS)
  • Receiving: Will Pauling (11 TAR, 9 REC, 83 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Alabama Wisconsin
407 Total Yards 290
226 Passing Yards 141
181 Rushing Yards 149
0 Turnovers 2

Missouri 27 – Boston College 21

Boston College covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Missouri Top Performers

  • Passing: Brady Cook (21-for-30, 264 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nate Noel (22 ATT, 121 YDS)
  • Receiving: Luther Burden III (8 TAR, 6 REC, 117 YDS, 1 TD)

Boston College Top Performers

  • Passing: Thomas Castellanos (16-for-28, 249 YDS, 3 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Treshaun Ward (6 ATT, 21 YDS)
  • Receiving: Reed Harris (1 TAR, 1 REC, 67 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Boston College Missouri
298 Total Yards 440
249 Passing Yards 264
49 Rushing Yards 176
2 Turnovers 0

Upcoming Week 3 SEC Schedule

No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • TV Channel: CW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UTSA Roadrunners at No. 2 Texas Longhorns

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Austin, Texas
  • Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Center Parc Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Starkville, Mississippi
  • Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Lexington, Kentucky
  • Venue: Kroger Field
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Mexico Lobos at Auburn Tigers

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Auburn, Alabama
  • Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Kent State Golden Flashes at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 14
  • Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Neyland Stadium
  • TV Channel: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More How to Watch

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14

How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

How to Watch MLB Baseball on Saturday, Sept. 14: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 14

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 15

Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 15

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow