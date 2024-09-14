MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 15 Published 5:32 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

Sunday’s MLB slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers playing the Arizona Diamondbacks.

To get an edge ahead of Sunday’s MLB action, check out our betting preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 15

Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4

Tigers 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 12:10 PM ET

12:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA)

Keider Montero (5-6, 4.88 ERA) Orioles Starter: Cade Povich (2-8, 5.91 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (72-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-69)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins

Twins Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4

Twins 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: Roku

Roku Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA)

David Festa (2-6, 5.08 ERA) Reds Starter: Rhett Lowder (1-1, 0.59 ERA)

Kansas City Royals (82-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Royals

Royals Moneyline Underdog: Pirates

Pirates Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Royals 6, Pirates 5

Royals 6, Pirates 5 Moneyline Pick: Royals () over the Pirates ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA)

Jared Jones (6-7, 3.82 ERA) Royals Starter: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.42 ERA)

New York Mets (81-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-59)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Moneyline Underdog: Mets

Mets Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Mets ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: WPIX

WPIX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (10-9, 3.33 ERA) Mets Starter: David Peterson (9-2, 2.98 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-93) at Washington Nationals (66-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Moneyline Underdog: Marlins

Marlins Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Nationals 5, Marlins 4

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 Moneyline Pick: Nationals () over the Marlins ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA)

MacKenzie Gore (8-12, 4.34 ERA) Marlins Starter: Adam Oller (1-3, 5.4 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (75-74) at New York Yankees (86-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox

Red Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees () over the Red Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA)

Carlos Rodón (14-9, 4.15 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford (8-14, 4.09 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-73) at Toronto Blue Jays (70-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals

Cardinals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4

Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Cardinals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:37 PM ET

1:37 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA)

Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.42 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas (8-11, 5.55 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (73-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Moneyline Underdog: Rays

Rays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Guardians 4, Rays 3

Guardians 4, Rays 3 Moneyline Pick: Guardians () over the Rays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA)

Ben Lively (11-9, 4.01 ERA) Rays Starter: Taj Bradley (6-10, 4.4 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (65-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-115)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics

Athletics Moneyline Underdog: White Sox

White Sox Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Athletics 5, White Sox 4

Athletics 5, White Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Athletics () over the White Sox ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA)

Sean Burke (0-0, 0 ERA) Athletics Starter: JP Sears (11-10, 4.18 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-72) at Colorado Rockies (56-92)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Moneyline Underdog: Rockies

Rockies Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5

Cubs 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cubs () over the Rockies ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Bradley Blalock (1-3, 5.87 ERA)

Bradley Blalock (1-3, 5.87 ERA) Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks (3-11, 6.51 ERA)

San Diego Padres (83-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants

Giants Moneyline Underdog: Padres

Padres Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4

Giants 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants () over the Padres ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA)

Landen Roupp (0-1, 3.44 ERA) Padres Starter: Martín Pérez (4-5, 4.46 ERA)

Houston Astros (79-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-87)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros

Astros Moneyline Underdog: Angels

Angels Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros () over the Angels ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA)

Caden Dana (1-1, 9 ERA) Astros Starter: Ronel Blanco (10-6, 2.99 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (85-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-65)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Moneyline Underdog: Brewers

Brewers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks () over the Brewers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA)

Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.55 ERA) Brewers Starter: D.L. Hall (1-1, 4.01 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-77) at Seattle Mariners (75-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Moneyline Underdog: Rangers

Rangers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Mariners 5, Rangers 4

Mariners 5, Rangers 4 Moneyline Pick: Mariners () over the Rangers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA)

George Kirby (11-11, 3.77 ERA) Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney (5-13, 3.84 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-60) at Atlanta Braves (80-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves

Braves Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers

Dodgers Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Braves 5, Dodgers 4

Braves 5, Dodgers 4 Moneyline Pick: Braves () over the Dodgers ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA)

Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.11 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Walker Buehler (1-5, 5.95 ERA)

