How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 15 Published 9:49 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

In one of six compelling matchups on the WNBA schedule today, the Minnesota Lynx and New York Liberty will square off at Barclays Center.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty

How to Watch

TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live

TV Channel: WWOR, BSNX, and Liberty Live
Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Atlanta Dream at Washington Mystics

How to Watch

TV Channel: Peachtree TV and MNMT

Peachtree TV and MNMT Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

TV Channel: MeTV Indianapolis, BSSWX, and NBA TV

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Las Vegas Aces

How to Watch

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network, and NBCS-BOS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Michelob ULTRA Arena Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Phoenix Mercury at Chicago Sky

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and Mercury Live

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena Location: Chicago, Illinois

Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm

How to Watch

TV Channel: FOX13+, SportsNet LA, and Amazon Prime Video

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena Location: Seattle, Washington

