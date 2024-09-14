How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 14 Published 3:05 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Saturday at Rogers Centre, at 3:07 p.m. ET, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Brendan Donovan among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 151 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 603 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th in strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Gibson (8-6) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners.

He’s looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Gibson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/8/2024 Mariners L 10-4 Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds L 3-0 Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds W 2-1 Home Lance Lynn Brandon Williamson 9/12/2024 Reds W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays – Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays – Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates – Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Luis Ortiz 9/19/2024 Pirates – Home Erick Fedde Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.