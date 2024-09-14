Cardinals vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 14 Published 12:24 am Saturday, September 14, 2024

On Saturday, Sept. 14 at 3:07 p.m. ET, the Toronto Blue Jays (70-78) host the St. Louis Cardinals (74-73) at Rogers Centre. Jose Berrios will get the ball for the Blue Jays, while Kyle Gibson will take the mound for the Cardinals.

The Blue Jays (-140), according to bookmakers, are moneyline favorites in this game versus the Cardinals (+115) This game carries an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -140

Blue Jays -140 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +115

Cardinals +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Gibson (8-6) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander’s last start was on Saturday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he’ll earn his third quality start in a row.

Gibson will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 151 home runs.

St. Louis is 21st in MLB with a slugging percentage of .389 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 603 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.13 ERA this year, which ranks 17th in MLB.

St. Louis strikes out just 8.2 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

