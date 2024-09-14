AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024
Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024
The Week 3 college football slate included 12 games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Jump to Matchup:
North Texas vs. Texas Tech | Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa | Memphis vs. Florida State | Coastal Carolina vs. Temple | Tulane vs. Oklahoma | Appalachian State vs. East Carolina | UAB vs. Arkansas | Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte | UTSA vs. Texas
AAC Scores | Week 3
Texas Tech 66 – North Texas 21
Texas Tech covered the 10-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 71-point total.
Texas Tech Top Performers
- Passing: Behren Morton (15-for-19, 273 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Tahj Brooks (17 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Coy Eakin (1 TAR, 1 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
North Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Chandler Morris (15-for-27, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Shane Porter (7 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Miles Coleman (3 TAR, 3 REC, 75 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|North Texas
|Texas Tech
|353
|Total Yards
|586
|218
|Passing Yards
|354
|135
|Rushing Yards
|232
|3
|Turnovers
|1
Oklahoma State 45 – Tulsa 10
Oklahoma State covered the 17-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 63.5-point total.
Oklahoma State Top Performers
- Passing: Alan Bowman (24-for-31, 396 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Trent Howland (10 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: De’Zhaun Stribling (8 TAR, 7 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TDs)
Tulsa Top Performers
- Passing: Kirk Francis (14-for-31, 153 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Anthony Watkins (9 ATT, 40 YDS)
- Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Oklahoma State
|Tulsa
|560
|Total Yards
|352
|431
|Passing Yards
|236
|129
|Rushing Yards
|116
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Memphis 20 – Florida State 12
Memphis won as a 6.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.
Memphis Top Performers
- Passing: Seth Henigan (25-for-38, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Mario Anderson (14 ATT, 32 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Landphere (6 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)
Florida State Top Performers
- Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (16-for-30, 201 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (4 ATT, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Malik Benson (9 TAR, 5 REC, 99 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Memphis
|Florida State
|337
|Total Yards
|238
|272
|Passing Yards
|201
|65
|Rushing Yards
|37
|1
|Turnovers
|3
Coastal Carolina 28 – Temple 20
Temple covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.
Coastal Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Ethan Vasko (15-for-21, 103 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Vasko (16 ATT, 92 YDS)
- Receiving: Jameson Tucker (6 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)
Temple Top Performers
- Passing: Evan Simon (17-for-25, 185 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Antwain Littleton (14 ATT, 74 YDS)
- Receiving: Dante Wright (10 TAR, 9 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Coastal Carolina
|Temple
|287
|Total Yards
|314
|103
|Passing Yards
|185
|184
|Rushing Yards
|129
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Oklahoma 34 – Tulane 19
Oklahoma covered the 13-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Deion Burks (12 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)
Tulane Top Performers
- Passing: Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS)
- Receiving: Dontae Fleming (7 TAR, 4 REC, 59 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Tulane
|Oklahoma
|279
|Total Yards
|349
|173
|Passing Yards
|167
|106
|Rushing Yards
|182
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Appalachian State 21 – East Carolina 19
Appalachian State covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 59-point total.
Appalachian State Top Performers
- Passing: Joey Aguilar (32-for-47, 424 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Anderson Castle (17 ATT, 40 YDS)
- Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 7 REC, 129 YDS)
East Carolina Top Performers
- Passing: Jake Garcia (18-for-28, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Rahjai Harris (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
- Receiving: Winston Wright (5 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Appalachian State
|East Carolina
|505
|Total Yards
|324
|424
|Passing Yards
|226
|81
|Rushing Yards
|98
|3
|Turnovers
|2
Arkansas 37 – UAB 27
UAB covered the 23.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 60.5-point total.
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Taylen Green (11-for-26, 161 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 8 REC, 137 YDS)
UAB Top Performers
- Passing: Jacob Zeno (23-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Isaiah Jacobs (15 ATT, 62 YDS)
- Receiving: Amare Thomas (8 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UAB
|Arkansas
|354
|Total Yards
|427
|235
|Passing Yards
|161
|119
|Rushing Yards
|266
|1
|Turnovers
|1
Charlotte 27 – Gardner-Webb 26
Gardner-Webb covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.
Charlotte Top Performers
- Passing: Deshawn Purdie (16-for-23, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Bryce Kennon (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)
Gardner-Webb Top Performers
- Passing: Tyler Ridell (23-for-38, 340 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
- Rushing: Edward Saydee (11 ATT, 42 YDS)
- Receiving: Anthony Lowe (9 TAR, 7 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Gardner-Webb
|Charlotte
|390
|Total Yards
|349
|340
|Passing Yards
|336
|50
|Rushing Yards
|13
|3
|Turnovers
|3
Texas 56 – UTSA 7
Texas covered the 36.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.
Texas Top Performers
- Passing: Arch Manning (9-for-12, 223 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (13 ATT, 75 YDS)
- Receiving: Ryan Wingo (4 TAR, 3 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)
UTSA Top Performers
- Passing: Owen McCown (21-for-29, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Robert Henry (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Devin McCuin (5 TAR, 5 REC, 27 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|UTSA
|Texas
|260
|Total Yards
|614
|132
|Passing Yards
|427
|128
|Rushing Yards
|187
|1
|Turnovers
|2
AAC Games Next Week
Rice Owls at Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: West Point, New York
- Venue: Michie Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulane Green Wave at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
- Venue: Cajun Field
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Bloomington, Indiana
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
- TV Channel: BTN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
- Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Williams Stadium (VA)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Denton, Texas
- Venue: DATCU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Tampa, Florida
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: Ruston, Louisiana
- Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Florida Atlantic Owls at UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
- Game Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
- Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
