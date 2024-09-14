AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

By Data Skrive

AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024

The Week 3 college football slate included 12 games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

Jump to Matchup:

North Texas vs. Texas Tech | Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa | Memphis vs. Florida State | Coastal Carolina vs. Temple | Tulane vs. Oklahoma | Appalachian State vs. East Carolina | UAB vs. Arkansas | Gardner-Webb vs. Charlotte | UTSA vs. Texas

AAC Scores | Week 3

Texas Tech 66 – North Texas 21

Texas Tech covered the 10-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 71-point total.

Texas Tech Top Performers

  • Passing: Behren Morton (15-for-19, 273 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tahj Brooks (17 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Coy Eakin (1 TAR, 1 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

North Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Chandler Morris (15-for-27, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Shane Porter (7 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Miles Coleman (3 TAR, 3 REC, 75 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

North Texas Texas Tech
353 Total Yards 586
218 Passing Yards 354
135 Rushing Yards 232
3 Turnovers 1

Oklahoma State 45 – Tulsa 10

Oklahoma State covered the 17-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 63.5-point total.

Oklahoma State Top Performers

  • Passing: Alan Bowman (24-for-31, 396 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Trent Howland (10 ATT, 53 YDS)
  • Receiving: De’Zhaun Stribling (8 TAR, 7 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TDs)

Tulsa Top Performers

  • Passing: Kirk Francis (14-for-31, 153 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Anthony Watkins (9 ATT, 40 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma State Tulsa
560 Total Yards 352
431 Passing Yards 236
129 Rushing Yards 116
1 Turnovers 1

Memphis 20 – Florida State 12

Memphis won as a 6.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

  • Passing: Seth Henigan (25-for-38, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Mario Anderson (14 ATT, 32 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Landphere (6 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida State Top Performers

  • Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (16-for-30, 201 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (4 ATT, 30 YDS)
  • Receiving: Malik Benson (9 TAR, 5 REC, 99 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Memphis Florida State
337 Total Yards 238
272 Passing Yards 201
65 Rushing Yards 37
1 Turnovers 3

Coastal Carolina 28 – Temple 20

Temple covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Coastal Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Ethan Vasko (15-for-21, 103 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Vasko (16 ATT, 92 YDS)
  • Receiving: Jameson Tucker (6 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)

Temple Top Performers

  • Passing: Evan Simon (17-for-25, 185 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Antwain Littleton (14 ATT, 74 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dante Wright (10 TAR, 9 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Coastal Carolina Temple
287 Total Yards 314
103 Passing Yards 185
184 Rushing Yards 129
0 Turnovers 2

Oklahoma 34 – Tulane 19

Oklahoma covered the 13-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

  • Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Deion Burks (12 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)

Tulane Top Performers

  • Passing: Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS)
  • Receiving: Dontae Fleming (7 TAR, 4 REC, 59 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Oklahoma
279 Total Yards 349
173 Passing Yards 167
106 Rushing Yards 182
2 Turnovers 1

Appalachian State 21 – East Carolina 19

Appalachian State covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 59-point total.

Appalachian State Top Performers

  • Passing: Joey Aguilar (32-for-47, 424 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Anderson Castle (17 ATT, 40 YDS)
  • Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 7 REC, 129 YDS)

East Carolina Top Performers

  • Passing: Jake Garcia (18-for-28, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Rahjai Harris (18 ATT, 87 YDS)
  • Receiving: Winston Wright (5 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Appalachian State East Carolina
505 Total Yards 324
424 Passing Yards 226
81 Rushing Yards 98
3 Turnovers 2

Arkansas 37 – UAB 27

UAB covered the 23.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 60.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

  • Passing: Taylen Green (11-for-26, 161 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 8 REC, 137 YDS)

UAB Top Performers

  • Passing: Jacob Zeno (23-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Isaiah Jacobs (15 ATT, 62 YDS)
  • Receiving: Amare Thomas (8 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UAB Arkansas
354 Total Yards 427
235 Passing Yards 161
119 Rushing Yards 266
1 Turnovers 1

Charlotte 27 – Gardner-Webb 26

Gardner-Webb covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Charlotte Top Performers

  • Passing: Deshawn Purdie (16-for-23, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Bryce Kennon (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)

Gardner-Webb Top Performers

  • Passing: Tyler Ridell (23-for-38, 340 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)
  • Rushing: Edward Saydee (11 ATT, 42 YDS)
  • Receiving: Anthony Lowe (9 TAR, 7 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Gardner-Webb Charlotte
390 Total Yards 349
340 Passing Yards 336
50 Rushing Yards 13
3 Turnovers 3

Texas 56 – UTSA 7

Texas covered the 36.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

  • Passing: Arch Manning (9-for-12, 223 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (13 ATT, 75 YDS)
  • Receiving: Ryan Wingo (4 TAR, 3 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

UTSA Top Performers

  • Passing: Owen McCown (21-for-29, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Robert Henry (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Devin McCuin (5 TAR, 5 REC, 27 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTSA Texas
260 Total Yards 614
132 Passing Yards 427
128 Rushing Yards 187
1 Turnovers 2

AAC Games Next Week

Rice Owls at Army Black Knights

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: West Point, New York
  • Venue: Michie Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulane Green Wave at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Lafayette, Louisiana
  • Venue: Cajun Field
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers

  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)
  • TV Channel: BTN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Alamodome
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames

  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Lynchburg, Virginia
  • Venue: Williams Stadium (VA)
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Denton, Texas
  • Venue: DATCU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Venue: Raymond James Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: Ruston, Louisiana
  • Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at UConn Huskies

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21
  • Game Location: East Hartford, Connecticut
  • Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

