AAC Football Scores and Results – Week 3 2024 Published 5:24 pm Saturday, September 14, 2024

The Week 3 college football slate included 12 games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.

AAC Scores | Week 3

Texas Tech 66 – North Texas 21

Texas Tech covered the 10-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 71-point total.

Texas Tech Top Performers

Passing: Behren Morton (15-for-19, 273 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Behren Morton (15-for-19, 273 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Tahj Brooks (17 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD)

Tahj Brooks (17 ATT, 109 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Coy Eakin (1 TAR, 1 REC, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

North Texas Top Performers

Passing: Chandler Morris (15-for-27, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Chandler Morris (15-for-27, 162 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Shane Porter (7 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD)

Shane Porter (7 ATT, 31 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Miles Coleman (3 TAR, 3 REC, 75 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

North Texas Texas Tech 353 Total Yards 586 218 Passing Yards 354 135 Rushing Yards 232 3 Turnovers 1

Oklahoma State 45 – Tulsa 10

Oklahoma State covered the 17-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 63.5-point total.

Oklahoma State Top Performers

Passing: Alan Bowman (24-for-31, 396 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT)

Alan Bowman (24-for-31, 396 YDS, 5 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Trent Howland (10 ATT, 53 YDS)

Trent Howland (10 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: De’Zhaun Stribling (8 TAR, 7 REC, 174 YDS, 2 TDs)

Tulsa Top Performers

Passing: Kirk Francis (14-for-31, 153 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Kirk Francis (14-for-31, 153 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Anthony Watkins (9 ATT, 40 YDS)

Anthony Watkins (9 ATT, 40 YDS) Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Oklahoma State Tulsa 560 Total Yards 352 431 Passing Yards 236 129 Rushing Yards 116 1 Turnovers 1

Memphis 20 – Florida State 12

Memphis won as a 6.5-point underdog. The matchup went under the 54.5-point total.

Memphis Top Performers

Passing: Seth Henigan (25-for-38, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Seth Henigan (25-for-38, 272 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Mario Anderson (14 ATT, 32 YDS)

Mario Anderson (14 ATT, 32 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Landphere (6 TAR, 5 REC, 66 YDS, 1 TD)

Florida State Top Performers

Passing: D.J. Uiagalelei (16-for-30, 201 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

D.J. Uiagalelei (16-for-30, 201 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Lawrance Toafili (4 ATT, 30 YDS)

Lawrance Toafili (4 ATT, 30 YDS) Receiving: Malik Benson (9 TAR, 5 REC, 99 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Memphis Florida State 337 Total Yards 238 272 Passing Yards 201 65 Rushing Yards 37 1 Turnovers 3

Coastal Carolina 28 – Temple 20

Temple covered the 17.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup went under the 52.5-point total.

Coastal Carolina Top Performers

Passing: Ethan Vasko (15-for-21, 103 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Ethan Vasko (15-for-21, 103 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Vasko (16 ATT, 92 YDS)

Vasko (16 ATT, 92 YDS) Receiving: Jameson Tucker (6 TAR, 4 REC, 35 YDS)

Temple Top Performers

Passing: Evan Simon (17-for-25, 185 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Evan Simon (17-for-25, 185 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Antwain Littleton (14 ATT, 74 YDS)

Antwain Littleton (14 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Dante Wright (10 TAR, 9 REC, 99 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Coastal Carolina Temple 287 Total Yards 314 103 Passing Yards 185 184 Rushing Yards 129 0 Turnovers 2

Oklahoma 34 – Tulane 19

Oklahoma covered the 13-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jackson Arnold (18-for-29, 169 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs)

Arnold (14 ATT, 97 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Deion Burks (12 TAR, 7 REC, 80 YDS)

Tulane Top Performers

Passing: Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Darian Mensah (14-for-32, 166 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS)

Makhi Hughes (19 ATT, 71 YDS) Receiving: Dontae Fleming (7 TAR, 4 REC, 59 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Tulane Oklahoma 279 Total Yards 349 173 Passing Yards 167 106 Rushing Yards 182 2 Turnovers 1

Appalachian State 21 – East Carolina 19

Appalachian State covered the 1-point spread in the victory. The matchup went under the 59-point total.

Appalachian State Top Performers

Passing: Joey Aguilar (32-for-47, 424 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)

Joey Aguilar (32-for-47, 424 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs) Rushing: Anderson Castle (17 ATT, 40 YDS)

Anderson Castle (17 ATT, 40 YDS) Receiving: Kaedin Robinson (10 TAR, 7 REC, 129 YDS)

East Carolina Top Performers

Passing: Jake Garcia (18-for-28, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Jake Garcia (18-for-28, 226 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Rahjai Harris (18 ATT, 87 YDS)

Rahjai Harris (18 ATT, 87 YDS) Receiving: Winston Wright (5 TAR, 3 REC, 72 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Appalachian State East Carolina 505 Total Yards 324 424 Passing Yards 226 81 Rushing Yards 98 3 Turnovers 2

Arkansas 37 – UAB 27

UAB covered the 23.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 60.5-point total.

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Taylen Green (11-for-26, 161 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Taylen Green (11-for-26, 161 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Ja’Quinden Jackson (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD)

Ja’Quinden Jackson (15 ATT, 147 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (13 TAR, 8 REC, 137 YDS)

UAB Top Performers

Passing: Jacob Zeno (23-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Jacob Zeno (23-for-32, 235 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Isaiah Jacobs (15 ATT, 62 YDS)

Isaiah Jacobs (15 ATT, 62 YDS) Receiving: Amare Thomas (8 TAR, 5 REC, 56 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UAB Arkansas 354 Total Yards 427 235 Passing Yards 161 119 Rushing Yards 266 1 Turnovers 1

Charlotte 27 – Gardner-Webb 26

Gardner-Webb covered the 14.5-point spread in the loss. The matchup covered the 46.5-point total.

Charlotte Top Performers

Passing: Deshawn Purdie (16-for-23, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Deshawn Purdie (16-for-23, 194 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD)

Hahsaun Wilson (6 ATT, 52 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Bryce Kennon (5 TAR, 5 REC, 70 YDS)

Gardner-Webb Top Performers

Passing: Tyler Ridell (23-for-38, 340 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Tyler Ridell (23-for-38, 340 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Edward Saydee (11 ATT, 42 YDS)

Edward Saydee (11 ATT, 42 YDS) Receiving: Anthony Lowe (9 TAR, 7 REC, 122 YDS, 1 TD)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Gardner-Webb Charlotte 390 Total Yards 349 340 Passing Yards 336 50 Rushing Yards 13 3 Turnovers 3

Texas 56 – UTSA 7

Texas covered the 36.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 55.5-point total.

Texas Top Performers

Passing: Arch Manning (9-for-12, 223 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs)

Arch Manning (9-for-12, 223 YDS, 4 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jerrick Gibson (13 ATT, 75 YDS)

Jerrick Gibson (13 ATT, 75 YDS) Receiving: Ryan Wingo (4 TAR, 3 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)

UTSA Top Performers

Passing: Owen McCown (21-for-29, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Owen McCown (21-for-29, 132 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Robert Henry (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Robert Henry (6 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Devin McCuin (5 TAR, 5 REC, 27 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

UTSA Texas 260 Total Yards 614 132 Passing Yards 427 128 Rushing Yards 187 1 Turnovers 2

AAC Games Next Week

Rice Owls at Army Black Knights

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulane Green Wave at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Lafayette, Louisiana

Lafayette, Louisiana Venue: Cajun Field

Cajun Field TV Channel: ESPNU

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Charlotte 49ers at Indiana Hoosiers

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Utah State Aggies at Temple Owls

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Houston Christian Huskies at UTSA Roadrunners

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Alamodome TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Memphis Tigers at Navy Midshipmen

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

East Carolina Pirates at Liberty Flames

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Williams Stadium (VA)

Williams Stadium (VA) TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Wyoming Cowboys at North Texas Mean Green

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: DATCU Stadium

DATCU Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 10 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: Ruston, Louisiana

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Joe Aillet Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Florida Atlantic Owls at UConn Huskies

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Saturday, Sept. 21 Game Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

