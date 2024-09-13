Where to Watch Titans vs. Jets on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 15 Published 3:38 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) are at home against the New York Jets (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

The matchup is on TV, if you’re looking for how to watch.

Sep 15, 2024: Titans vs. Jets Viewing Options

Game day: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats Tony Pollard RB 1,005 YDS / 6 TD / 59.1 YPG / 4 YPC

55 REC / 311 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 18.3 REC YPG Calvin Ridley WR 76 REC / 1,016 YDS / 8 TD / 59.8 YPG DeAndre Hopkins WR 75 REC / 1,057 YDS / 7 TD / 62.2 YPG Will Levis QB 1,808 YDS (58.4%) / 8 TD / 4 INT

57 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 6.3 RUSH YPG Ernest Jones LB 145 TKL / 14 TFL / 4.5 SACK Harold Landry OLB 70 TKL / 14 TFL / 10.5 SACK Kenneth Murray LB 107 TKL / 7 TFL / 3 SACK / 1 INT Roger McCreary CB 86 TKL / 7 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT

Titans Injuries

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/8/2024 at Chicago L 24-17 FOX 9/15/2024 New York – CBS 9/22/2024 Green Bay – FOX 9/30/2024 at Miami – ESPN 10/13/2024 Indianapolis – CBS 10/20/2024 at Buffalo – CBS 10/27/2024 at Detroit – FOX 11/3/2024 New England – FOX 11/10/2024 at Los Angeles – FOX 11/17/2024 Minnesota – CBS 11/24/2024 at Houston – CBS 12/1/2024 at Washington – CBS 12/8/2024 Jacksonville – CBS 12/15/2024 Cincinnati – FOX 12/22/2024 at Indianapolis – CBS 12/29/2024 at Jacksonville – CBS TBD Houston – –

Jets Key Players

Name Position Stats Breece Hall RB 994 YDS / 5 TD / 58.5 YPG / 4.5 YPC

76 REC / 591 REC YDS / 4 REC TD / 34.8 REC YPG Garrett Wilson WR 95 REC / 1,042 YDS / 3 TD / 61.3 YPG Tyrod Taylor QB 1,341 YDS (64.4%) / 5 TD / 3 INT

197 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 19.7 RUSH YPG Tyler Conklin TE 61 REC / 621 YDS / 0 TD / 36.5 YPG Quincy Williams LB 139 TKL / 15 TFL / 2 SACK / 1 INT C.J. Mosley LB 152 TKL / 5 TFL / 0.5 SACK / 1 INT Quinnen Williams DL 62 TKL / 11 TFL / 5.5 SACK / 1 INT Jermaine Johnson LB 55 TKL / 11 TFL / 7.5 SACK / 1 INT

Jets Injuries

Tyron Smith | OL (Unspecified) Injury: Nir – rest

Nir – rest

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Season Stats (2023): 3 GP

3 GP Mike Williams | WR (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Receiving Stats (2023): 26 TAR | 19 REC | 249 YDS | 1 TD

26 TAR | 19 REC | 249 YDS | 1 TD Ashtyn Davis | S (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Micheal Clemons | DL (Unspecified) Injury: Tricep

Tricep

Practice Status: Full Participation In Practice

Full Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs D.J. Reed Jr. | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Knee

Knee

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD Michael Carter II | CB (Unspecified) Injury: Ankle

Ankle

Practice Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Limited Participation In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 2 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs Javon Kinlaw | DT (Unspecified) Injury: Non-injury

Non-injury

Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Did Not Participate In Practice

Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 3 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

Jets Schedule