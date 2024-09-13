Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14
Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) will visit Donavon Greene and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of excellent pass-catchers.
We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on The CW.
Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Ole Miss Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jaxson Dart
|QB
|795 YDS (87.0%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
19 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 9.5 RUSH YPG
|Henry Parrish Jr.
|RB
|205 YDS / 4 TD / 102.5 YPG / 9.3 YPC
2 REC / 28 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.0 REC YPG
|Tre Harris
|WR
|17 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 154.5 YPG
|Matt Jones
|RB
|100 YDS / 3 TD / 50.0 YPG / 7.1 YPC
|Chris Paul Jr.
|LB
|14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
|Trey Amos
|DB
|7 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|J.J. Pegues
|DL
|6 TKL / 4.0 TFL
|Kam Franklin
|DL
|5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. Furman
|W 76-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|W 52-3
|9/14/2024
|at Wake Forest
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. Georgia Southern
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Kentucky
|–
|10/5/2024
|at South Carolina
|–
|10/12/2024
|at LSU
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Oklahoma
|–
|11/2/2024
|at Arkansas
|–
|11/9/2024
|vs. Georgia
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Florida
|–
|11/29/2024
|vs. Mississippi State
|–
Wake Forest Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Hank Bachmeier
|QB
|666 YDS (64.3%) / 4 TD / 0 INT
27 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|221 YDS / 3 TD / 110.5 YPG / 5.8 YPC
|Donavon Greene
|WR
|14 REC / 238 YDS / 2 TD / 119.0 YPG
|Taylor Morin
|WR
|13 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TD / 95.5 YPG
|Kevin Pointer
|DL
|3 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Branson Combs
|LB
|15 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
|Jamare Glasker
|DB
|5 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Nick Andersen
|DB
|9 TKL / 0.0 TFL
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/29/2024
|vs. North Carolina A&T
|W 45-13
|9/7/2024
|vs. Virginia
|L 31-30
|9/14/2024
|vs. Ole Miss
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Louisiana
|–
|10/5/2024
|at North Carolina State
|–
|10/12/2024
|vs. Clemson
|–
|10/19/2024
|at UConn
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Stanford
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. California
|–
|11/16/2024
|at North Carolina
|–
|11/23/2024
|at Miami (FL)
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Duke
|–