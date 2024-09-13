Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14 Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) will visit Donavon Greene and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of excellent pass-catchers.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on The CW.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats Jaxson Dart QB 795 YDS (87.0%) / 6 TD / 0 INT

19 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 9.5 RUSH YPG Henry Parrish Jr. RB 205 YDS / 4 TD / 102.5 YPG / 9.3 YPC

2 REC / 28 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.0 REC YPG Tre Harris WR 17 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 154.5 YPG Matt Jones RB 100 YDS / 3 TD / 50.0 YPG / 7.1 YPC Chris Paul Jr. LB 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK Trey Amos DB 7 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD J.J. Pegues DL 6 TKL / 4.0 TFL Kam Franklin DL 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0 9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3 9/14/2024 at Wake Forest – 9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern – 9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky – 10/5/2024 at South Carolina – 10/12/2024 at LSU – 10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma – 11/2/2024 at Arkansas – 11/9/2024 vs. Georgia – 11/23/2024 at Florida – 11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State –

Wake Forest Key Players

Name Position Stats Hank Bachmeier QB 666 YDS (64.3%) / 4 TD / 0 INT

27 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG Demond Claiborne RB 221 YDS / 3 TD / 110.5 YPG / 5.8 YPC Donavon Greene WR 14 REC / 238 YDS / 2 TD / 119.0 YPG Taylor Morin WR 13 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TD / 95.5 YPG Kevin Pointer DL 3 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Branson Combs LB 15 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK Jamare Glasker DB 5 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Nick Andersen DB 9 TKL / 0.0 TFL

Wake Forest Schedule