Published 7:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest on TV or Streaming Live - Sept. 14

Tre Harris and the Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) will visit Donavon Greene and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring a pair of excellent pass-catchers.

We give more coverage below, and that includes how to watch this game on The CW.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: The CW
  • Location: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
  • Stadium: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ole Miss Key Players

Name Position Stats
Jaxson Dart QB 795 YDS (87.0%) / 6 TD / 0 INT
19 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 9.5 RUSH YPG
Henry Parrish Jr. RB 205 YDS / 4 TD / 102.5 YPG / 9.3 YPC
2 REC / 28 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 14.0 REC YPG
Tre Harris WR 17 REC / 309 YDS / 2 TD / 154.5 YPG
Matt Jones RB 100 YDS / 3 TD / 50.0 YPG / 7.1 YPC
Chris Paul Jr. LB 14 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 0.5 SACK
Trey Amos DB 7 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
J.J. Pegues DL 6 TKL / 4.0 TFL
Kam Franklin DL 5 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. Furman W 76-0
9/7/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee W 52-3
9/14/2024 at Wake Forest
9/21/2024 vs. Georgia Southern
9/28/2024 vs. Kentucky
10/5/2024 at South Carolina
10/12/2024 at LSU
10/26/2024 vs. Oklahoma
11/2/2024 at Arkansas
11/9/2024 vs. Georgia
11/23/2024 at Florida
11/29/2024 vs. Mississippi State

Wake Forest Key Players

Name Position Stats
Hank Bachmeier QB 666 YDS (64.3%) / 4 TD / 0 INT
27 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG
Demond Claiborne RB 221 YDS / 3 TD / 110.5 YPG / 5.8 YPC
Donavon Greene WR 14 REC / 238 YDS / 2 TD / 119.0 YPG
Taylor Morin WR 13 REC / 191 YDS / 0 TD / 95.5 YPG
Kevin Pointer DL 3 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Branson Combs LB 15 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK
Jamare Glasker DB 5 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Nick Andersen DB 9 TKL / 0.0 TFL

Wake Forest Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/29/2024 vs. North Carolina A&T W 45-13
9/7/2024 vs. Virginia L 31-30
9/14/2024 vs. Ole Miss
9/28/2024 vs. Louisiana
10/5/2024 at North Carolina State
10/12/2024 vs. Clemson
10/19/2024 at UConn
10/26/2024 at Stanford
11/8/2024 vs. California
11/16/2024 at North Carolina
11/23/2024 at Miami (FL)
11/30/2024 vs. Duke

