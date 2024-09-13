Where to Watch Memphis vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14

Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (2-0) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Florida State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

  • Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
  • Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN
  • Location: Tallahassee, Florida
  • Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
  • Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats
Mario Anderson RB 171 YDS / 4 TD / 85.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
5 REC / 27 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
Seth Henigan QB 469 YDS (67.7%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
24 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG
Brendan Doyle TE 3 REC / 37 YDS / 2 TD / 18.5 YPG
Gregroy Desrosiers RB 65 YDS / 1 TD / 32.5 YPG / 5.4 YPC
Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
William Whitlow Jr. DL 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Davion Ross DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
Bryce Edmondson LB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0
9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17
9/14/2024 at Florida State
9/21/2024 at Navy
9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee
10/11/2024 at South Florida
10/19/2024 vs. North Texas
10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte
11/2/2024 at UTSA
11/8/2024 vs. Rice
11/16/2024 vs. UAB
11/28/2024 at Tulane

Florida State Key Players

Name Position Stats
D.J. Uiagalelei QB 465 YDS (58%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
Roydell Williams RB 48 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 3.2 YPC
5 REC / 46 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23 REC YPG
Kentron Poitier WR 4 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 47 YPG
Lawrance Toafili RB 37 YDS / 1 TD / 18.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC
6 REC / 38 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
Shyheim Brown DB 20 TKL / 1 TFL
Cam Riley LB 17 TKL / 0 TFL
DJ Lundy LB 15 TKL / 1 TFL
Daniel Lyons DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Florida State Schedule

Date Opponent Score
8/24/2024 vs. Georgia Tech L 24-21
9/2/2024 vs. Boston College L 28-13
9/14/2024 vs. Memphis
9/21/2024 vs. California
9/28/2024 at SMU
10/5/2024 vs. Clemson
10/18/2024 at Duke
10/26/2024 at Miami (FL)
11/2/2024 vs. North Carolina
11/9/2024 at Notre Dame
11/23/2024 vs. Charleston Southern
11/30/2024 vs. Florida

