Where to Watch Memphis vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14 Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (2-0) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.

Memphis vs. Florida State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Memphis Key Players

Name Position Stats Mario Anderson RB 171 YDS / 4 TD / 85.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC

5 REC / 27 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG Seth Henigan QB 469 YDS (67.7%) / 3 TD / 0 INT

24 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG Brendan Doyle TE 3 REC / 37 YDS / 2 TD / 18.5 YPG Gregroy Desrosiers RB 65 YDS / 1 TD / 32.5 YPG / 5.4 YPC Elijah Herring LB 9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK William Whitlow Jr. DL 4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK Davion Ross DB 5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD Bryce Edmondson LB 3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK

Memphis Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. North Alabama W 40-0 9/7/2024 vs. Troy W 38-17 9/14/2024 at Florida State – 9/21/2024 at Navy – 9/28/2024 vs. Middle Tennessee – 10/11/2024 at South Florida – 10/19/2024 vs. North Texas – 10/26/2024 vs. Charlotte – 11/2/2024 at UTSA – 11/8/2024 vs. Rice – 11/16/2024 vs. UAB – 11/28/2024 at Tulane –

Florida State Key Players

Name Position Stats D.J. Uiagalelei QB 465 YDS (58%) / 1 TD / 1 INT Roydell Williams RB 48 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 3.2 YPC

5 REC / 46 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23 REC YPG Kentron Poitier WR 4 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 47 YPG Lawrance Toafili RB 37 YDS / 1 TD / 18.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC

6 REC / 38 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG Shyheim Brown DB 20 TKL / 1 TFL Cam Riley LB 17 TKL / 0 TFL DJ Lundy LB 15 TKL / 1 TFL Daniel Lyons DL 6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK

Florida State Schedule