Where to Watch Memphis vs. Florida State on TV or Streaming Live – Sept. 14
Published 1:47 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
One of the top runners in college football will be featured when Mario Anderson and the Memphis Tigers (2-0) visit the Florida State Seminoles (0-2) on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on ESPN.
Memphis vs. Florida State Live Stream and TV Viewing Options
- Game day: Saturday, September 14, 2024
- Game time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Tallahassee, Florida
- Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Mario Anderson
|RB
|171 YDS / 4 TD / 85.5 YPG / 6.3 YPC
5 REC / 27 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 13.5 REC YPG
|Seth Henigan
|QB
|469 YDS (67.7%) / 3 TD / 0 INT
24 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 12 RUSH YPG
|Brendan Doyle
|TE
|3 REC / 37 YDS / 2 TD / 18.5 YPG
|Gregroy Desrosiers
|RB
|65 YDS / 1 TD / 32.5 YPG / 5.4 YPC
|Elijah Herring
|LB
|9 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 SACK
|William Whitlow Jr.
|DL
|4 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
|Davion Ross
|DB
|5 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 1 PD
|Bryce Edmondson
|LB
|3 TKL / 1 TFL / 1 SACK
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/31/2024
|vs. North Alabama
|W 40-0
|9/7/2024
|vs. Troy
|W 38-17
|9/14/2024
|at Florida State
|–
|9/21/2024
|at Navy
|–
|9/28/2024
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|–
|10/11/2024
|at South Florida
|–
|10/19/2024
|vs. North Texas
|–
|10/26/2024
|vs. Charlotte
|–
|11/2/2024
|at UTSA
|–
|11/8/2024
|vs. Rice
|–
|11/16/2024
|vs. UAB
|–
|11/28/2024
|at Tulane
|–
Florida State Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|D.J. Uiagalelei
|QB
|465 YDS (58%) / 1 TD / 1 INT
|Roydell Williams
|RB
|48 YDS / 1 TD / 24 YPG / 3.2 YPC
5 REC / 46 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 23 REC YPG
|Kentron Poitier
|WR
|4 REC / 94 YDS / 1 TD / 47 YPG
|Lawrance Toafili
|RB
|37 YDS / 1 TD / 18.5 YPG / 4.1 YPC
6 REC / 38 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 19 REC YPG
|Shyheim Brown
|DB
|20 TKL / 1 TFL
|Cam Riley
|LB
|17 TKL / 0 TFL
|DJ Lundy
|LB
|15 TKL / 1 TFL
|Daniel Lyons
|DL
|6 TKL / 1 TFL / 1.5 SACK
Florida State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|8/24/2024
|vs. Georgia Tech
|L 24-21
|9/2/2024
|vs. Boston College
|L 28-13
|9/14/2024
|vs. Memphis
|–
|9/21/2024
|vs. California
|–
|9/28/2024
|at SMU
|–
|10/5/2024
|vs. Clemson
|–
|10/18/2024
|at Duke
|–
|10/26/2024
|at Miami (FL)
|–
|11/2/2024
|vs. North Carolina
|–
|11/9/2024
|at Notre Dame
|–
|11/23/2024
|vs. Charleston Southern
|–
|11/30/2024
|vs. Florida
|–