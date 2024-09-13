South Panola wins home opener 42-20

Published 10:48 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Editor

Anderus Flowers rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns as South Panola defeated Southaven 42-20 in the Tigers home opener Friday night at Robert H.Dunlap Stadium.

  Flowers had scoring runs of 4, 3 and 2 yards as South Panola (2-1) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime. Tiger quarterback Tristan Colinburg gave South Panola a 7-0 lead on the third play from scrimmage with a 61-yard run.
  Following a Flowers two-yard plunge into the endzone to make the score 14-0, Marcus Christon gathered a punt at his own 26 and raced 74 yards with 2:05 remaining in the opening quarter. Christon would later add a 11-yard scoring run in the third quarter as South Panola extended its lead to 35-7.
  Southaven (0-3) coached by former North Panola head coach Randel Montgomery scored 20 points in the third quarter to close the South Panola margin to 35-20 after three quarters.
  South Panola travels to Clarksdale next Friday.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

Green Wave rolls over Strayhorn

Judging a book by its cover is a life mistake

State leaders eyeing additional tax cuts

Secret to long life shared by friends

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow