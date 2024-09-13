South Panola wins home opener 42-20 Published 10:48 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

Anderus Flowers rushed for 170 yards and three touchdowns as South Panola defeated Southaven 42-20 in the Tigers home opener Friday night at Robert H.Dunlap Stadium.

Flowers had scoring runs of 4, 3 and 2 yards as South Panola (2-1) led 21-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at halftime. Tiger quarterback Tristan Colinburg gave South Panola a 7-0 lead on the third play from scrimmage with a 61-yard run.

Following a Flowers two-yard plunge into the endzone to make the score 14-0, Marcus Christon gathered a punt at his own 26 and raced 74 yards with 2:05 remaining in the opening quarter. Christon would later add a 11-yard scoring run in the third quarter as South Panola extended its lead to 35-7.

Southaven (0-3) coached by former North Panola head coach Randel Montgomery scored 20 points in the third quarter to close the South Panola margin to 35-20 after three quarters.

South Panola travels to Clarksdale next Friday.