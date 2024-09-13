Green Wave rolls over Strayhorn Published 10:12 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

By Myra Bean

North Delta (3-2) got back in the winning bracket with a 35-7 win over Strayhorn Friday night on the Green Wave campus.

The Green Wave scored all its points before Strayhorn got on the board with a four yard touchdown run with 3:20 left in the game with a running clock.

With 8:40 to go in the first quarter, Kasen Bates passed to Mike Pinkston for a 15-yard touchdown pass.

Caleb Walls kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:01 left in the third quarter to take the game to 29-0.

The final score North Delta was a Caden Land interception returned for a touchdown.

Mike Pinkston, moved to running back and had 100 yards rushing, and a touchdown reception for 15 yards.

Gabe Carlisle had 84 yards, Julius Anderson 82 yards and two touchdowns, Kasen Bates, 34 yards.

North Delta is open next Friday, Sept. 21, and will return Sept. 28 for Homecoming against Lee Academy.