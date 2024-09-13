MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 14 Published 8:33 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

Saturday’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For a breakdown of all the big games in the MLB on Saturday, read our betting odds preview below.

MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 14

Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -110

Pirates -110 Moneyline Underdog: Royals -110

Royals -110 Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Pirates 5, Royals 4

Pirates 5, Royals 4 Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-110) over the Royals (-110)

Pirates (-110) over the Royals (-110) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA)

Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA) Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (12-7, 3.34 ERA)

Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -190

Yankees -190 Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +155

Red Sox +155 Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4

Yankees 5, Red Sox 4 Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-190) over the Red Sox (+155)

Yankees (-190) over the Red Sox (+155) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA)

Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA) Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (13-7, 4.7 ERA)

St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals

Cardinals Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4

Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4 Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Cardinals ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA)

José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA) Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.2 ERA)

Miami Marlins (55-93) at Washington Nationals (66-81)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -145

Nationals -145 Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +120

Marlins +120 Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Nationals 6, Marlins 5

Nationals 6, Marlins 5 Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-145) over the Marlins (+120)

Nationals (-145) over the Marlins (+120) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA)

Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA) Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA)

New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Moneyline Underdog: Mets

Mets Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4

Phillies 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Mets ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)

Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.74 ERA)

Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Moneyline Underdog: Orioles

Orioles Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4

Tigers 5, Orioles 4 Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Orioles ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Tigers Starter: TBA

TBA Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA)

Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Moneyline Underdog: Rays

Rays Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4

Guardians 5, Rays 4 Moneyline Pick: Guardians () over the Rays ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA)

Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA) Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 3.27 ERA)

Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -165

Athletics -165 Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +135

White Sox +135 Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Athletics 6, White Sox 5

Athletics 6, White Sox 5 Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-165) over the White Sox (+135)

Athletics (-165) over the White Sox (+135) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA)

Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA) Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA)

Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Twins

Twins Moneyline Underdog: Reds

Reds Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)

Runs ( to go over, to go under) Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4

Twins 5, Reds 4 Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Reds ()

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Venue: Target Field

Target Field Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA)

Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA) Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (8-6, 3.46 ERA)

Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Braves -130

Braves -130 Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +105

Dodgers +105 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Braves 4, Dodgers 3

Braves 4, Dodgers 3 Moneyline Pick: Braves (-130) over the Dodgers (+105)

Braves (-130) over the Dodgers (+105) Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA)

Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA) Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-6, 2.86 ERA)

Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -155

Cubs -155 Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +125

Rockies +125 Total: 11 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

11 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5

Cubs 6, Rockies 5 Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-155) over the Rockies (+125)

Cubs (-155) over the Rockies (+125) Total Pick: Under 11 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: COLR

COLR
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA)

Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA) Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.57 ERA)

Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140

Diamondbacks -140 Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115

Brewers +115 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4

Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4 Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Brewers (+115)

Diamondbacks (-140) over the Brewers (+115) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA)

Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA) Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (7-5, 2.93 ERA)

San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Giants -155

Giants -155 Moneyline Underdog: Padres +125

Padres +125 Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4

Giants 5, Padres 4 Moneyline Pick: Giants (125) over the Padres (-155)

Giants (125) over the Padres (-155) Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: SDPA

SDPA
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 9:05 PM ET

9:05 PM ET Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA)

Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA) Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA)

Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Astros -175

Astros -175 Moneyline Underdog: Angels +145

Angels +145 Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)

8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under) Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4

Astros 5, Angels 4 Moneyline Pick: Astros (-175) over the Angels (+145)

Astros (-175) over the Angels (+145) Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA)

Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA) Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-6, 5.3 ERA)

Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -140

Mariners -140 Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +115

Rangers +115 Total: 6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Mariners 4, Rangers 3

Mariners 4, Rangers 3 Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-140) over the Rangers (+115)

Mariners (-140) over the Rangers (+115) Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW
Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA)

Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA) Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA)

