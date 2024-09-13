MLB Betting Lines and Picks Today | Sept. 14
Published 8:33 pm Friday, September 13, 2024
Saturday’s MLB schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is the Milwaukee Brewers squaring off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
For a breakdown of all the big games in the MLB on Saturday, read our betting odds preview below.
MLB Betting Info Today – Sept. 14
Kansas City Royals (80-67) at Pittsburgh Pirates (70-76)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Pirates -110
- Moneyline Underdog: Royals -110
- Total: 8 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Pirates 5, Royals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Pirates (-110) over the Royals (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 8 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller (11-9, 3.85 ERA)
- Royals Starter: Michael Wacha (12-7, 3.34 ERA)
Boston Red Sox (74-73) at New York Yankees (85-62)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Yankees -190
- Moneyline Underdog: Red Sox +155
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Yankees 5, Red Sox 4
- Moneyline Pick: Yankees (-190) over the Red Sox (+155)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole (6-4, 3.36 ERA)
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello (13-7, 4.7 ERA)
St. Louis Cardinals (74-72) at Toronto Blue Jays (69-78)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays
- Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Blue Jays 5, Cardinals 4
- Moneyline Pick: Blue Jays () over the Cardinals ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos (15-9, 3.52 ERA)
- Cardinals Starter: Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.2 ERA)
Miami Marlins (55-93) at Washington Nationals (66-81)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Nationals -145
- Moneyline Underdog: Marlins +120
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Nationals 6, Marlins 5
- Moneyline Pick: Nationals (-145) over the Marlins (+120)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSFL
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Location: Washington, District of Columbia
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin (5-13, 5.6 ERA)
- Marlins Starter: Valente Bellozo (2-3, 3.57 ERA)
New York Mets (80-66) at Philadelphia Phillies (88-58)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Phillies
- Moneyline Underdog: Mets
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Phillies 5, Mets 4
- Moneyline Pick: Phillies () over the Mets ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Phillies Starter: Kolby Allard (0-0, 0 ERA)
- Mets Starter: Luis Severino (10-6, 3.74 ERA)
Baltimore Orioles (83-65) at Detroit Tigers (76-72)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Tigers
- Moneyline Underdog: Orioles
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Tigers 5, Orioles 4
- Moneyline Pick: Tigers () over the Orioles ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Tigers Starter: TBA
- Orioles Starter: Corbin Burnes (13-8, 3.18 ERA)
Tampa Bay Rays (72-75) at Cleveland Guardians (84-63)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Guardians
- Moneyline Underdog: Rays
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Guardians 5, Rays 4
- Moneyline Pick: Guardians () over the Rays ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Guardians Starter: Joey Cantillo (1-3, 5.96 ERA)
- Rays Starter: Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 3.27 ERA)
Oakland Athletics (64-83) at Chicago White Sox (33-114)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Athletics -165
- Moneyline Underdog: White Sox +135
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Athletics 6, White Sox 5
- Moneyline Pick: Athletics (-165) over the White Sox (+135)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- White Sox Starter: Chris Flexen (2-14, 5.26 ERA)
- Athletics Starter: J.T. Ginn (0-1, 4.58 ERA)
Cincinnati Reds (71-77) at Minnesota Twins (78-68)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Twins
- Moneyline Underdog: Reds
- Total: Runs ( to go over, to go under)
- Prediction: Twins 5, Reds 4
- Moneyline Pick: Twins () over the Reds ()
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Twins Starter: Simeon Woods Richardson (5-4, 3.96 ERA)
- Reds Starter: Nick Martínez (8-6, 3.46 ERA)
Los Angeles Dodgers (87-59) at Atlanta Braves (79-67)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Braves -130
- Moneyline Underdog: Dodgers +105
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Braves 4, Dodgers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Braves (-130) over the Dodgers (+105)
- Total Pick: Under 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Braves Starter: Chris Sale (16-3, 2.38 ERA)
- Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (12-6, 2.86 ERA)
Chicago Cubs (75-71) at Colorado Rockies (55-92)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Cubs -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Rockies +125
- Total: 11 Runs (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)
- Prediction: Cubs 6, Rockies 5
- Moneyline Pick: Cubs (-155) over the Rockies (+125)
- Total Pick: Under 11 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: COLR
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Coors Field
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland (5-7, 4.97 ERA)
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.57 ERA)
Milwaukee Brewers (84-62) at Arizona Diamondbacks (82-64)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Diamondbacks -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Brewers +115
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Diamondbacks 5, Brewers 4
- Moneyline Pick: Diamondbacks (-140) over the Brewers (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt (9-8, 4.42 ERA)
- Brewers Starter: Tobias Myers (7-5, 2.93 ERA)
San Diego Padres (82-65) at San Francisco Giants (72-75)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Giants -155
- Moneyline Underdog: Padres +125
- Total: 7.5 Runs (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)
- Prediction: Giants 5, Padres 4
- Moneyline Pick: Giants (125) over the Padres (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 7.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:05 PM ET
- Venue: Oracle Park
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Giants Starter: Mason Black (0-3, 7.5 ERA)
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove (5-5, 4.54 ERA)
Houston Astros (78-68) at Los Angeles Angels (60-86)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Astros -175
- Moneyline Underdog: Angels +145
- Total: 8.5 Runs (-110 to go over, -110 to go under)
- Prediction: Astros 5, Angels 4
- Moneyline Pick: Astros (-175) over the Angels (+145)
- Total Pick: Over 8.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson (10-12, 3.5 ERA)
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander (3-6, 5.3 ERA)
Texas Rangers (71-76) at Seattle Mariners (74-73)
Betting Info & Picks
- Moneyline Favorite: Mariners -140
- Moneyline Underdog: Rangers +115
- Total: 6.5 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)
- Prediction: Mariners 4, Rangers 3
- Moneyline Pick: Mariners (-140) over the Rangers (+115)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 Runs
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert (7-11, 3.15 ERA)
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer (2-4, 3.89 ERA)
