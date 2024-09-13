How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 13

Published 1:48 am Friday, September 13, 2024

By Data Skrive

Today’s WNBA slate has five quality matchups in store. Among those games is the Las Vegas Aces squaring off against the Indiana Fever.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Games

Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

Chicago Sky at Minnesota Lynx

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Target Center
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Washington Mystics at Atlanta Dream

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gateway Center Arena
  • Location: College Park, Georgia

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: ION
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Footprint Center
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona

