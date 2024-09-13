How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 13 Published 9:05 am Friday, September 13, 2024

George Springer and the Toronto Blue Jays will meet Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 p.m. ET.

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals’ 150 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals’ .247 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 600 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis averages just 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will hand the ball to Erick Fedde (8-9) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has earned a quality start 11 times in 28 starts this season.

Fedde has 24 starts of five or more innings this season in 28 chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2024 Mariners W 2-0 Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners L 10-4 Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds L 3-0 Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds W 2-1 Home Lance Lynn Brandon Williamson 9/12/2024 Reds W 6-1 Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays – Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays – Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays – Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates – Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter 9/18/2024 Pirates – Home Sonny Gray Luis Ortiz

