Cardinals vs. Blue Jays: Betting Preview for Sept. 13 Published 8:24 am Friday, September 13, 2024

In the series opener on Friday, Sept. 13, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays (69-78) take on Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals (74-72). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:07 p.m. ET at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays, at -135, are favored in this contest, while the Cardinals are underdogs at +115. This game carries an over/under of 8 runs (over -115; under -105).

Cardinals vs. Blue Jays Game Info

Date: Friday, September 13, 2024

Friday, September 13, 2024 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SNET

SNET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Blue Jays -135

Blue Jays -135 Moneyline Underdog: Cardinals +115

Cardinals +115 Over/Under: 8 runs (Over: -115, Under: -105)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Erick Fedde (8-9) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

In 28 starts this season, he’s earned a quality start in 11 of them.

Fedde has started 28 games this season, and he’s lasted five or more innings 24 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 28 chances this season.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 150 homers this season, which ranks 23rd in the majors.

Fueled by 391 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 21st in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

St. Louis has scored 600 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Cardinals have the 15th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.13 ERA this season, which ranks 17th in baseball.

St. Louis has an 8.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.266 WHIP this season, 18th in the majors.

