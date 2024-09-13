Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Jets Game – Week 2 Published 12:37 pm Friday, September 13, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (0-1) square off against the New York Jets (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 15, 2024, and here are our best bets.

Titans vs. Jets Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction:

Titans 26 – Jets 20

The Jets have a 66.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Jets were favored on the moneyline three total times last season. They went 2-1 in those games.

New York never played a game last season with moneyline odds of -200 or shorter.

The Titans won five, or 35.7%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.

Tennessee was 1-3 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (+4)

Titans (+4) The Jets had six wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Against the spread, the Titans were 7-9-1 last season.

As a 4-point underdog or more, Tennessee had one win ATS (1-3) last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41)

Over (41) New York and Tennessee combined to average 7.3 less points per game a season ago than the over/under of 41 set for this game.

Opponents of these teams averaged a combined 42.5 points per game last season, 1.5 more than the over/under in this matchup.

A total of seven of the Jets’ games last season hit the over.

Last year, six Titans games hit the over.

