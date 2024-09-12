Will Levis and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 221 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Levis’ Current Injury Status

Levis does not appear on the injury list this week.

Levis’ Season Stats (2023)

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 149 255 58.4% 1,808 8 4 7.1 25 57 1

Levis’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

With 1,808 yards on 255 pass attempts, Levis was 15th in the league with 7.1 yards per attempt last year.

He threw 255 passes last year, an average of 28.3 per matchup (28th in NFL).

Levis was 31st in the NFL with 16.6 completed passes per game last season (149 total completions).

Last year Levis was 28th in the NFL in air yards on completed passes, with 1,062.

He averaged 2.3 rushing yards per carry (57 yards on 25 attempts).

Levis collected 23 yards after contact as a rusher last season.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

Levis will face the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense from a season ago, as they surrendered 168.3 pass yards per game.

New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the league last year, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.

A year ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the league with 17 interceptions.

New York allowed 124 rushing yards per game last season, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.

The Titans are squaring off with the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush defense (14 TDs allowed a season ago).

