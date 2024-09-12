Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Boyd will take on the team with last season’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Boyd a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we dig into his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 3.43

3.43 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Browns 1 3 2 10 0 Week 2 @Ravens 5.2 8 6 52 0 Week 3 @Rams 3.9 9 5 39 0 Week 4 @Titans 2.6 7 4 26 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 3.9 7 6 39 0 Week 6 @Seahawks 9.8 7 7 38 1 Week 8 @49ers 10.6 3 3 40 1 Week 9 @Bills 5.6 5 3 56 0 Week 10 @Texans 11.7 12 8 117 0 Week 11 @Ravens 2.2 6 3 22 0 Week 12 @Steelers 2.3 5 3 23 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 2.2 7 5 37 0 Week 14 @Colts 2.3 3 2 23 0 Week 15 @Vikings 5.3 5 2 53 0 Week 16 @Steelers 5.9 7 5 59 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2.9 2 2 29 0 Week 18 @Browns 0.4 2 1 4 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

With 77.8 fantasy points (4.6 per game), Boyd was 55th at his position and 180th in the league.

In his only game this year, Boyd accumulated 1.8 fantasy points. He had 18 receiving yards on three catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 10 against the Houston Texans, Boyd posted a season-high 11.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: eight receptions, 117 yards.

In Week 8 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Boyd put up 10.6 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 40 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season, Boyd finished with 0.4 fantasy points — one reception, four yards, on two targets. That was in Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns.

Add Boyd to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!