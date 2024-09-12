Tyler Boyd and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tyler Boyd has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans face the New York Jets in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets concede 221 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Boyd’s Current Injury Status

Boyd is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Boyd’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 98 67 667 279 2 10

Boyd’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Boyd was 71st among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 279.

He racked up 5.5 yards per carry (11 yards on two attempts) last year.

With 667 yards on 67 receptions, Boyd was 91st in the league with 10 yards per catch last season.

He was targeted on 98 pass attempts last season, averaging 6.8 yards per target (93rd in NFL).

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 passing yards the Jets yielded on average per game a season ago. That made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

The New York pass defense ranked fourth in the league last season (19 passing TDs conceded).

The Jets’ defense ranked eighth in the NFL a year ago by grabbing 17 interceptions.

Boyd will square off against a New York squad that allowed 124 rushing yards per game last season and was 25th-ranked in the NFL in run defense.

The Jets gave up 14 rushing touchdowns a year ago. That mark ranked 11th in the NFL.

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.