Tyjae Spears and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the New York Jets. The Jets are allowing the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 180 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Spears’ Current Injury Status

Spears is not listed on the injury report this week.

Spears’ Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 100 453 2 4.5 70 52 385 1

Spears’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last season, Spears was 26th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 460.

He averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 26.6 yards per game last year.

With 385 yards on 52 receptions, Spears was 123rd in the NFL with 7.4 yards per catch last season.

He was targeted on 70 pass attempts last season, averaging 5.5 yards per target (121st in NFL).

Spears stayed on his feet for 216 rushing yards after contact last year.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 yards per game allowed by the Jets through the air last season made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York’s pass defense ranked fourth in the league last season, allowing 1.1 passing TDs per game.

The Jets registered 17 interceptions a year ago, ranking them eighth in the NFL.

New York gave up 124 rushing yards per game last season, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.

The Titans are squaring off with the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush defense (14 TDs conceded a year ago).

