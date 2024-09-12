Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Treylon Burks and the Tennessee Titans will face the New York Jets — whose passing defense was ranked second in the league last year (168.3 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Burks a worthwhile starting option in fantasy this week? Keep reading as we break down his upcoming matchup versus the Jets.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 2.35

2.35 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 2.7 3 2 18 0 Week 2 @Chargers 7.6 4 3 76 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.5 6 1 5 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2.8 3 2 23 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 0.6 3 1 1 0 Week 15 @Texans 6.4 3 3 62 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 2.2 3 2 25 0 Week 17 @Texans 1.1 3 2 11 0

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

In 2023, Burks had 23.9 fantasy points (2.7 per game) — 119th at his position, 349th in the NFL.

In his lone game this season Burks had one reception on two targets, for two yards, and a total of 0.3 fantasy points.

In his best game of the season, Burks finished with 7.6 fantasy points — three receptions, 76 yards. That was in Week 2 versus the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Week 15 versus the Houston Texans, Burks had 6.4 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 62 yards. That marked his second-best fantasy output of the season.

