Tony Pollard and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:57 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL, 180 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pollard’s Current Injury Status

Pollard isn’t listed on the injury report this week.

Pollard’s Season Stats (2023)

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 252 1,005 6 4 67 55 311 0

Pollard’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Pollard was 57th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 321.

He averaged four rushing yards per attempt (1,005 yards on 252 carries), 27th in the NFL.

With 311 yards on 55 receptions, Pollard was 136th in the NFL with 5.7 yards per catch last year.

He averaged 4.6 yards per target last year (135th in league), racking up 311 yards on 67 passes thrown his way.

Pollard stayed on his feet for 510 rushing yards after contact last season, fourth in the NFL.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 yards per game conceded by the Jets through the air last season made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York allowed 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last year, which ranked its defense fourth in the league.

The Jets’ defense picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 total times a year ago (one per game), which ranked eighth in the league.

New York, in terms of defending against the run, finished 25th in the league last season after conceding 124 rushing yards per game.

The Titans are facing off against the NFL’s 11th-ranked rush D (14 TDs conceded a season ago).

