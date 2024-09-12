Titans vs. Jets: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 2
Published 12:44 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024
The New York Jets (0-1) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 15, 2024 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-1). For this game, the over/under has been set at 41.5 points.
Before the Titans take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.
Titans vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New York Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Jets (-4)
|41
|-200
|+165
|FanDuel
|Jets (-4)
|41.5
|-205
|+172
|Bet365
|Jets (-4)
|41
|-205
|+170
Tennessee vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Tennessee posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.
- The Titans covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more last year (in four opportunities).
- There were six Tennessee games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
- New York covered the spread six times in 17 games last year.
- In 17 New York games last season, seven hit the over.
