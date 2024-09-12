Titans vs. Jets: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 2

The New York Jets (0-1) are considered 4-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 15, 2024 versus the Tennessee Titans (0-1). For this game, the over/under has been set at 41.5 points.

Before the Titans take on the Jets, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Titans vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total New York Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Jets (-4) 41 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Jets (-4) 41.5 -205 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Jets (-4) 41 -205 +170 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. New York Game Info

  • When: Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. ET
  • Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Jets Betting Insights

  • Tennessee posted a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.
  • The Titans covered the spread once when an underdog by 4 points or more last year (in four opportunities).
  • There were six Tennessee games (out of 17) that went over the total last year.
  • New York covered the spread six times in 17 games last year.
  • In 17 New York games last season, seven hit the over.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs

