Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the New York Jets — whose pass defense was ranked second in the league last year (168.3 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

With his upcoming matchup versus the Jets this week, should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the stats and trends below.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 1.34

1.34 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 5.8 7 4 58 0 Week 2 @Chargers 8.5 3 3 25 1 Week 4 @Bengals 11.1 6 5 51 1 Week 5 @Colts 0.9 3 1 9 0 Week 6 @Ravens 2.5 4 3 25 0 Week 8 @Falcons 9.3 2 1 33 1 Week 9 @Steelers 2.3 1 1 23 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.9 4 1 9 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.1 5 4 41 0 Week 13 @Colts 2.8 3 1 28 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.8 4 2 28 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.3 2 1 33 0

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 75th at his position and 233rd overall in the NFL, Westbrook-Ikhine had 57 fantasy points (4.4 per game) last season.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated zero yards receiving, on zero catches ( targets), with zero touchdowns and zero fantasy points in his only game this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine picked up 11.1 fantasy points — five receptions, 51 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 8 versus the Atlanta Falcons, Westbrook-Ikhine posted 9.3 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to this stat line: one reception, 33 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 11 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Westbrook-Ikhine posted a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, with these numbers: one reception, seven yards, on one target.

