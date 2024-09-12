Memphis vs. Florida State Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Sept. 14 Published 11:50 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, Sept. 14, when the Florida State Seminoles and Memphis Tigers square off at 12:00 p.m. ET? Our projection system believes in the Seminoles. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Memphis vs. Florida State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Under (53.5) Florida State 28, Memphis 21

Memphis Betting Info (2024)

The Tigers have a 32.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have covered the only spread they have faced this season (1-0-0).

No Tigers one games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average over/under in Memphis games this season is 2.5 more points than the point total of 53.5 in this outing.

Florida State Betting Info (2024)

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 72.0%.

The Seminoles are winless against the spread this year.

Florida State has yet to cover the spread (0-26) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

The over/under in this game is 53.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Florida State games this season.

Tigers vs. Seminoles 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida State 17 26 13 28 — — Memphis 39 8.5 39 8.5 — —

