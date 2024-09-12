How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12
Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 12, 2024
The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings face each other in the lone matchup on the WNBA slate today.
How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game
New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSWX, WWOR, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: College Park Center
- Location: Arlington, Texas
