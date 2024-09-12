How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12

The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings face each other in the lone matchup on the WNBA slate today.

The WNBA is streaming on Fubo, Paramount+ and Prime Video this season – use our links so you don’t miss any of the action! Sign up for WNBA League Pass to get access to live out-of-market games and tons of WNBA content.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

  • TV Channel: BSSWX, WWOR, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • Venue: College Park Center
  • Location: Arlington, Texas

