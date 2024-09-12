How to Watch the WNBA Today | Sept. 12 Published 1:48 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

The New York Liberty and Dallas Wings face each other in the lone matchup on the WNBA slate today.

How to Watch Today’s WNBA Game

New York Liberty at Dallas Wings

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSWX, WWOR, Amazon Prime Video, and Liberty Live

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Prime Video Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: College Park Center

College Park Center Location: Arlington, Texas

