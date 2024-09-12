How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Sept. 12 Published 12:05 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

Alec Burleson and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 p.m. ET.

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo!.

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in MLB action with 148 total home runs.

St. Louis’ .388 slugging percentage is 22nd in baseball.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

St. Louis is the 25th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.1 runs per game (594 total).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 18th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals are sending Sonny Gray (12-9) to the mound to make his 27th start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.84 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Sept. 4, the righty went seven innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Gray is looking for his third straight quality start.

Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his 12th straight appearance. He’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

In four of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2024 Mariners L 6-1 Home Erick Fedde Bryce Miller 9/7/2024 Mariners W 2-0 Home Kyle Gibson Logan Gilbert 9/8/2024 Mariners L 10-4 Home Miles Mikolas Luis Castillo 9/10/2024 Reds L 3-0 Home Andre Pallante Rhett Lowder 9/11/2024 Reds W 2-1 Home Lance Lynn Brandon Williamson 9/12/2024 Reds – Home Sonny Gray Jakob Junis 9/13/2024 Blue Jays – Away Erick Fedde Kevin Gausman 9/14/2024 Blue Jays – Away Kyle Gibson José Berríos 9/15/2024 Blue Jays – Away Miles Mikolas Yariel Rodriguez 9/16/2024 Pirates – Home Andre Pallante Paul Skenes 9/17/2024 Pirates – Home Lance Lynn Bailey Falter

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.