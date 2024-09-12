DeAndre Hopkins and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

DeAndre Hopkins has a good matchup when his Tennessee Titans play the New York Jets in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Jets allow 221 passing yards per game, 10th-worst in the NFL.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Hopkins’ Current Injury Status

Hopkins does not appear on the injury list this week.

Hopkins’ Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 137 75 1,057 223 7 14.1

Hopkins’ Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Hopkins was 100th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 223.

He averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 0.5 yards per game last year.

Last year Hopkins gained 14.1 yards per reception, 27th in the league.

With 1,057 receiving yards on 137 targets last year, he was 61st in the NFL with 7.7 yards per target.

Hopkins collected five yards after contact as a rusher last year.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Jets were the NFL’s second-ranked defense against the pass last season, surrendering 168.3 passing yards per game.

The New York pass defense ranked fourth in the NFL last year (19 passing TDs allowed).

The Jets’ defense picked off opposing quarterbacks 17 total times a season ago (one per game), which ranked eighth in the league.

New York allowed 124 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.

Hopkins and the Titans will take on the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a season ago (14 rushing touchdowns conceded).

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.