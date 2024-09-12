Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Tennessee Titans will meet the New York Jets — whose passing defense was ranked second in the NFL last season (168.3 yards allowed per game) — in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Okonkwo’s game versus the Jets this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 3.96

3.96 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Saints 0 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Chargers 3.5 4 4 35 0 Week 3 @Browns 0.7 4 3 7 0 Week 4 @Bengals 2.9 3 3 29 0 Week 5 @Colts 3.3 9 5 33 0 Week 6 @Ravens 1.8 4 2 18 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2.7 5 4 23 0 Week 9 @Steelers 2.8 4 3 28 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 2.7 6 3 27 0 Week 11 @Jaguars 0.6 2 1 6 0 Week 12 @Panthers 4.5 5 4 45 0 Week 13 @Colts 6.4 6 3 62 0 Week 14 @Dolphins 4.6 6 5 46 0 Week 15 @Texans 3.6 3 3 36 0 Week 16 @Seahawks 12.3 7 6 63 1 Week 17 @Texans 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 3.6 3 2 36 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Chigoziem Okonkwo Fantasy Stats

Ranked 24th at his position and 229th overall in the NFL, Okonkwo had 59.4 fantasy points (3.5 per game) last season.

In his lone game this season Okonkwo had two receptions on two targets, for 15 yards, and a total of 7.5 fantasy points.

In his best game of the season — Week 16 versus the Seattle Seahawks — Okonkwo finished with 12.3 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 63 yards and one touchdown.

In Week 13 against the Indianapolis Colts, Okonkwo put up 6.4 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to this stat line: three receptions, 62 yards.

Add Okonkwo to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!