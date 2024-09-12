Chigoziem Okonkwo and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver Chigoziem Okonkwo has a good matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are giving up the 10th-most passing yards in the league, 221 per game.

Underdog Fantasy is the best place to play fantasy sports including Best Ball, Daily Drafts and Pick’em. Use our link to start drafting in minutes.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Okonkwo’s Current Injury Status

Okonkwo does not appear on the injury report this week.

Okonkwo’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 77 54 528 260 1 9.8

Okonkwo’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last year, Okonkwo was 83rd among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 260.

He racked up three yards per carry (six yards on two attempts) last year.

With 528 yards on 54 receptions, Okonkwo was 98th in the NFL with 9.8 yards per catch last year.

He averaged 6.9 yards per target last season (91st in NFL), racking up 528 yards on 77 passes thrown his way.

Okonkwo collected two yards after contact as a rusher last year.

Daily Fantasy Sports reinvented – play OwnersBox’s suite of innovative DFS games and compete to win exciting cash prizes. Use our link to sign up today.

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The 168.3 yards per game allowed by the Jets through the air last season made them the NFL’s second-ranked pass defense.

New York allowed 19 passing touchdowns (1.1 per game) last year, which ranked its defense fourth in the NFL.

A year ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the NFL with 17 picks.

New York gave up 124 rushing yards per game last year, ranking it as the NFL’s 25th-ranked run D.

The Jets conceded 14 rushing touchdowns a year ago. That mark ranked 11th in the NFL.

Experience the thrill of daily fantasy sports with ParlayPlay. Use our link to sign up today.