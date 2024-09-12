Cardinals vs. Reds: Betting Preview for Sept. 12 Published 12:24 am Thursday, September 12, 2024

Alec Burleson will lead the charge for the St. Louis Cardinals (73-72) on Thursday, Sept. 12, when they clash with Elly De La Cruz and the Cincinnati Reds (71-76) at Busch Stadium at 1:15 p.m. ET.

At -185, the Cardinals are listed as the moneyline favorites in this matchup versus the Reds (+150). This contest carries a total of 7.5 runs (over -105; under -115).

Cardinals vs. Reds Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 12, 2024

Thursday, September 12, 2024 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Matchup Betting Info

Moneyline Favorite: Cardinals -185

Cardinals -185 Moneyline Underdog: Reds +150

Reds +150 Over/Under: 7.5 runs (Over: -105, Under: -115)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Cardinals, his 27th of the season. He is 12-9 with a 3.84 ERA and 186 strikeouts in 154 2/3 innings pitched.

Gray is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gray will try to build upon a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he’s averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had four appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cardinals Hitting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 24th in baseball with 148 home runs. They average one per game.

St. Louis ranks 22nd in MLB, slugging .388.

The Cardinals have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).

St. Louis ranks 25th in runs scored with 594 (4.1 per game).

The Cardinals’ .310 on-base percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game, the No. 11 mark in MLB.

St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by St. Louis’ pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.

The Cardinals average baseball’s 18th-ranked WHIP (1.269).

