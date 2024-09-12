Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections: Week 2 vs. the Jets Published 9:43 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley will take on the team with last year’s second-ranked passing defense, the New York Jets (168.3 yards allowed per game), in Week 2 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

With his upcoming matchup against the Jets this week, should Ridley be considered a lock for your fantasy football lineup? We dissect the stats and trends below.

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Projected Fantasy Points: 7.11

7.11 Game Day & Time: September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

September 15, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 16.1 11 8 101 1 Week 2 @Chiefs 3.2 8 2 32 0 Week 3 @Texans 4 7 3 40 0 Week 4 @Falcons 9.8 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 13.6 8 7 122 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.6 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 0.5 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 8.3 10 6 83 0 Week 10 @49ers 2 3 2 20 0 Week 11 @Titans 24.1 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 16.9 6 5 89 1 Week 13 @Bengals 3.3 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 5.3 13 4 53 0 Week 15 @Ravens 3.9 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 19.8 9 6 90 2 Week 17 @Panthers 3.9 8 4 39 0 Week 18 @Titans 16.6 10 6 106 1

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Stats

Ranked 17th at his position and 65th overall in the NFL, Ridley had 153.9 fantasy points (9.1 per game) last season.

In his only game this season, Ridley picked up five fantasy points. He had 50 receiving yards on three catches (seven targets) and zero touchdowns.

In his best game of the season, Ridley finished with 24.1 fantasy points — seven receptions, 103 yards and two touchdowns. That was in Week 11 versus the Tennessee Titans.

In Week 16 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ridley posted 19.8 fantasy points (his second-highest total of the season), thanks to this stat line: six receptions, 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Ridley picked up 0.5 fantasy points — one catch, five yards, on four targets — in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints, which was his worst game of the season.

