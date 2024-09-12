Calvin Ridley and the Titans vs. the Jets: Week 2 Stats, Matchup, Game Info Published 1:56 pm Thursday, September 12, 2024

Tennessee Titans receiver Calvin Ridley has a favorable matchup in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the New York Jets. The Jets are conceding the 10th-most passing yards in the NFL, 221 per game.

Matchup Information

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets Game Day: September 15, 2024

September 15, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Ridley’s Current Injury Status

Ridley is currently not listed on this week’s injury report.

Ridley’s Season Stats (2023)

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 136 76 1,016 194 8 13.4

Ridley’s Stat Rankings and Insights (2023)

Last season, Ridley was 118th among NFL pass-catchers in yards after the catch with 194.

He racked up 2.6 yards per carry (23 yards on nine attempts) last year.

With 1,016 yards on 76 receptions, Ridley was 34th in the league with 13.4 yards per catch last season.

He was targeted on 136 pass attempts last season, averaging 7.5 yards per target (66th in NFL).

Opposing Defense Rankings (2023)

The Jets yielded 168.3 passing yards per game, ranking them second in the NFL against the pass last year.

The New York pass defense ranked fourth in the league last season (19 passing TDs allowed).

A season ago, the Jets ranked eighth in the NFL with 17 picks.

After conceding 124 rushing yards per game last year, New York had the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Ridley and the Titans will take on the NFL’s 11th-ranked run defense from a year ago (14 rushing touchdowns allowed).

