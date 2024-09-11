WNBA Betting Picks: Wednesday, Sept. 11 Published 12:38 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Wagering on today’s WNBA matchups will be much simpler after taking a glance at the computer projections for the spread and total of each game. Want more information about the games? We’ve got that too.

WNBA Picks Today – Sept. 11

Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Fever (+3.5)

Fever (+3.5) Total Pick: Under (177.5)

Under (177.5) Prediction: Aces 86, Fever 84

How to Watch

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

NBA TV, MeTV Indianapolis, FOX5 Vegas, and Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network

Washington Mystics at Chicago Sky

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Sky (-1.5)

Sky (-1.5) Total Pick: Over (161)

Over (161) Prediction: Sky 82, Mystics 79

How to Watch

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U and MNMT

Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks

Odds & Predictions

Spread Pick: Storm (-10)

Storm (-10) Total Pick: Under (164.5)

Under (164.5) Prediction: Storm 87, Sparks 76

How to Watch

Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video

SportsNet LA, FOX13+, NBA TV, and Amazon Prime Video

