Slain deputy remembered with designated day – Sept. 30 will be Joe Cosby Day

Published 9:21 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Staff reports

Following the unanimous approval of a motion before the Panola County Board of Supervisors on Monday, September 30 will this year, and in following years, be known as Deputy Joe Cosby Day in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office made the request this week as a further reminder of the deputy’s murder at the hands of an inmate he was transfering. The inmate killed the deputy with his own service weapon after overcoming him during transport on Hwy. 51 on Sept. 30, 1988.

Major Clint Roberson made the request on behalf of the department. In Mississippi, only the Governor can order U.S. and State Flags to be flown at half mast, and Roberson said efforts are underway to have that office give approval to the special lowering for that day.

