Secret to long life shared by friends Published 12:04 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

Thank y’all for all the T-Cake recipes still coming in. However, those with nutmeg and

five or six other ingredients couldn’t be like Miss Jessie’s. She never had many of those

things.

As I write this article, it’s Miss Jessie’s birthday.She was born at College Hill, Oxford to

Morris See Buchanan and Ellen Harriet Rikard Buchanan. She was the oldest of six

children. She was a few months shy of 102 years. Two sisters, Edna Buchanan Billings

of Germantown and Connie Buchanan Durhamn of Oxford had already reached that

age. Two sisters, Dale Buchanan Freeman of Corinth and Effie Buchanan Russell of

Batesville were both 91. A brother passed away with a heart condition at age 65.

When someone would ask their secret to longevity, they would always quote the fifth

Commandment. “Honor Thy father and Mother, that thy days may be long upon the

earth.”

It was ironic that Robert McKinney stopped by Sunday afternoon. He told me he was

94. When people ask him what was his secret to longevity, he also quoted the fifth

Commandment. They both were to emphasize the last part – That thy days may be long

upon the earth.

Mr. Robert stopped by to invite me to a pastor’s appreciation service for Elder Mattie

McKinney Bratcher, Pastor. It will be held at Sardis A.O.H. Church of God in Sardis at 2

p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15.

I regretfully had to tell him that the Panola County singing convention will be this

Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mt. Olivet. He knows that our families go way back. He recalls how

everyone hauled water from the Palmertree spring, and how cold it was. I would sure try

to attend, if it were not for the convention. I appreciate them thinking of me.

We are expecting a good turnout for the convention. Steve and Linda McGregory, Don

and Lesa Chandler, gospel singers will be there. Steve and Don are lifelong friends and

go back to the days of recording at Sun Studio together. Both are so modest that we do

not even know the many honors that they have received.

Bro. Troy Smith and the Pentecostal singers will be there. I taught most of those girls,

and I’m so excited about having them.

Bro. Claude and Mary Sue Peters from Crenshaw will be there. Hopefully Mrs. Faye

Hartman and daughter Christina Hartman Hall will be able to attend. Christina was one

of the most talented students that I had ever taught.

Of course, there will be the Mt. Olivet Choir, with the help of very good singers Billy

Cosby and Donnie Fowler along with wife Martha. Our pastor, Brother Ricky Reece

sings tenor and we are welcoming him not only as our minister at Mt. Olivet but also as

a singer.

All are welcome. There will be a lot of congregation singing. If you are in the Sardis,

Bro. Robert McKinney invites to the pastor appreciation at the Sardis A.O.H. Church of

God. Whichever you attend, I’m sure that you will receive a blessing.

Ponder This: It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark.

P.S. Remember 9/11/2001 stop for a moment to reflect.

Email donnatraywickmusic@gmail.com will questions or comments.