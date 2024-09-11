SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 3
Published 1:12 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
Looking for information on the best bets in SEC play in Week 3? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Boston College vs. Missouri matchup, and picking Toledo (+11.5) over Mississippi State on the spread. Find more stats and insights on those college football games, as well as potential options to create a parlay bet, by scrolling down.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Best Week 3 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Toledo +11.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Toledo Rockets at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Toledo by 6.6 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Wake Forest +23.5 vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 9.1 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: The CW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia -24.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia by 38.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Florida +4.5 vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies at Florida Gators
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Florida by 8.7 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Georgia State +10.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Georgia State by 1.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Use these spread picks at BetMGM today!
Best Week 3 SEC Total Bets
Under 54 – Boston College vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Boston College Eagles at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 39.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 45.5 – Georgia vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 35.5 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 62.5 – Kent State vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes at Tennessee Volunteers
- Projected Total: 70 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 46.5 – Vanderbilt vs. Georgia State
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Georgia State Panthers
- Projected Total: 54 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Under 50.5 – LSU vs. South Carolina
- Matchup: LSU Tigers at South Carolina Gamecocks
- Projected Total: 43.3 points
- Date/Time: Sept. 14 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Take advantage of our picks and place your bet at BetMGM today!
Week 3 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|South Carolina
|2-0 (1-0 SEC)
|27.0 / 12.5
|270.0 / 244.0
|Alabama
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|52.5 / 8.0
|496.5 / 227.0
|Georgia
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|41.0 / 3.0
|472.5 / 161.0
|Missouri
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|44.5 / 0.0
|503.5 / 127.0
|Oklahoma
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|33.5 / 7.5
|313.5 / 257.5
|Ole Miss
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|64.0 / 1.5
|713.5 / 225.5
|Tennessee
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|60.0 / 6.5
|589.0 / 185.0
|Texas
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|41.5 / 6.0
|467.0 / 238.0
|Vanderbilt
|2-0 (0-0 SEC)
|44.5 / 13.5
|356.5 / 234.0
|Arkansas
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|50.5 / 19.5
|667.5 / 257.5
|Auburn
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|43.5 / 12.0
|457.0 / 286.0
|Florida
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|31.0 / 24.0
|446.5 / 367.0
|Kentucky
|1-1 (0-1 SEC)
|18.5 / 15.5
|250.0 / 191.5
|LSU
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.0 / 24.0
|399.5 / 371.0
|Mississippi State
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|39.5 / 18.5
|371.0 / 355.0
|Texas A&M
|1-1 (0-0 SEC)
|32.5 / 16.5
|387.5 / 317.5
Watch SEC games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.