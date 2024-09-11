Property Transfers Published 11:00 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Property Transfers

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Aug. 26-30, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery

Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Stacy Lee to Amanda Craven, 0.49 acres in Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Vashni Kelita Hoskins to Annie McGill Blackburn, Lots 9, 10, and 11, Liberty Heights

Subdivision.

Jaleesa M. Edwards and Rashad L. Mackey to Rashad L. Mackey, Lot 100, Block B, Dogwood

Hills Subdivision.

H & H Land Developers, Inc. to William Gazaway, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of

Section 29, Section 8 South, Range 6 West.

Trina Bishop and Jodi Boyd to Brenda Brown, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3,

Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Jodi Boyd to Brenda Brown to Trina Bishop, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3,

Township 10 South, Range 6 West (TOD).

Troy L. Smith to WT Properties, LLC, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 10

South, Range 7 West.

Estate of James L. Barnes, ℅ Stephanie P. Hearn, Executrix, to Gerard Cruz, Southwest

Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Collegiate Properties, LLC to Panola County, A parcel in Section 30, Township 9 South, Range

7 West (Right-of-Way Easement).

Louise McMurry to John Lee Baker, Northeast Quarter of Section 20, Township 8 South, Range

6 West.

Hal Ferrell to Hal and Carolyn Ferrell, Fractional part of Section 4, Township 9, Range 7.

Michael Daniel Westerfield to Jennifer Alexander, A fraction of the South Half of Section 28,

Township 8 South, Range 6 West, containing 202.607 acres, more or less.

William and Carolyn Fuller to Michael and Sarah Watkins, A parcel in Section 19, Township 8

South, Range 5 West.

Matthew Black to Matthew Black, Northwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 29,

Section 21, Section 28, all in Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Donald E. Skipper and Tomme Nee Skipper to Katherine Ashley Tisdale, Lots 2 and 3 and a

fractional part of Lots 4 and 5, Section C, Sardis Lake Estates Subdivision.

Billy Walker and Sandra G. Walker to Justin Wayne Puttkammer, 0.9 acres, more or less, in the

Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10, Range 6.

Mabel Lyn Hippolyte and Adrienne & Jermaine Mason to Adrienne & Jermaine Mason, A part of

the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 10 South, Range 7 West,

containing 4.56 acres, more or less.

Venture Signature Homes, LLC to Quoc Nguyen, 113 Garrett Drive, Batesville.

William Andrew Childress to William Andrew Childress and Ashley Weeks, Lot 18, Meadow

View Subdivision; Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

Alvin Henderson and Kimberly F Henderson to Dale Alsup, Southeast Quarter of

Section 5, Township 7, Range 8.

Alvin Henderson and Kimberly F Henderson to Virgil Alsup, Southeast Quarter of

Section 5, Township 7, Range 8.

Alvin Henderson and Kimberly F Henderson to Stephanie Shirley, Southeast Quarter of

Section 5, Township 7, Range 8.

Betty C. Hooper to Harvey Herrin, Part of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Rachel and Joe Powell to James Lee Cole, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the

Southwest Quarter of Block 2, Section 33, Township 6, Range 7.

Property transfers between Sept. 3- 6, 2024, as recorded with the Panola County

Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Florence Acres, LLC to FSB & Co., LLC, A parcel in Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 7

West.

Jennifer Leigh Tidwell and Lonnie Chrestman, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 21,

Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of Grace E. Hendren, Todd Keith Hendren, Executor of the Estate of Grace E. Hendren,

to Todd Keith Hendren and John Mark Hendren, Lot 16, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision, the

same being a part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Travis King to Carolyn Ann Stokes, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the

Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Robert Fife to WT Properties, LLC, A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter

of Section 32, Township 27, Range 3 East.

Darlene Taylor, Renora Sandford, Beatrice Sandford, Johnnie M. Jackson, Jonathan L.

Sandford, and Wanda D. Sandford to Nicole S. Sandford, A fractional part of the Southwest

Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 33, Township 9, Range 7 West, containing 1 acre,

more or less.

Althia Mae Jones McGhee to Cassandra Ann Winters, Roy McGhee, and Wanda McGhee

Thomas, Lot 45, First Addition to James Subdivision, Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7

West.

Robert T. Cartwright to Curtis Station Investments, LLC, Seven tracts of land in Sections 32, 6,

1, 9. and 15; Ranges 8 West or 9 West; all in Township 9 South.

Grant McKinney to Brooks Caldwell, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 35,

Township 8 South, Range 9 West.

Green Top Rentals, LLC to Jennifer Johnson, Lots 552, 553, and 554, all in Section E of the

Enid Shores Subdivision.

Brandon Clifton McClellan to Luckett, Lot 84, Lakewood Villages Subdivision, Number 2.

Doris Tidwell to Doris Tidwell and Galen M. Tidwell, Northwest Quarter of Section 33;

Southwest Quarter of Section 28, all in Township 9, Range 5 West.

Estate of James L. Barnes, Deceased ℅ Stephanie P. Hearn, Executrix to Gerardo Cruz,

Southwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West,

Gilbert B. Bridges and Amanda Bridges to Barrett Bridges and Kaitlyn Bridges, A part of the

Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eric Dawson Payne and Jennifer Elise Payne to William E. Roden and Christy M. Roden, A part

of the East Half of Section 33, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Robert and Barbara Darby to Clinton Rotenberry, Parts of Section 30 and 31, all in Township 9

South, Range 8 West.

Betty Reid to Tyler and Erika Arnold, Part of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Cecil and Susan Ingram to Miranda Bouchillon, Part of Section 11, Township 9 South, Range 6

West.

First Judicial District

Callie Shavers, et al. to Virdia Spain, Part of Lot 25, Block 7, Sardis.

Barbara Armstrong to Alexa Armstrong, Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 7

South, Range 7 West.

Barbara Davis and Levera Davison to Alexis Armstrong and Yvonnie Jones, Part of the

Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Justin Crockett to Ralph and Mary Graham, Southeast Quarter of Section 26, Township

6 South, Range 7 West.

Devoe B. Burford to Fred W. Burford, Jr., Five tracts of land in Sections 22, 21, 27, and

1, all in Township 6, Range 9 West; 739 acres, more or less.

Devoe B. Burford to Fred W. Burford, Jr., 36.63 acres, more or less, located in Section

21, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Devoe B. Burford to Fred W. Burford, Jr., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 21,

Township 6, Range 9, containing 31.63 acres, m/l.

Devoe B. Burford to Fred W. Burford, Jr., Part of the East Half of Section 21, Township

6 South, Range 9 West.

Clifton Ward to Marvis Hubbard, A fractional part of Lot 2, Block 7, Como.