Panola County Jail Log Published 10:00 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of

the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at, the facility.

Sept. 3

Mark Christopher Rodrigues, 110 Orchid Cove, Senatobia, arrested on a bench warrant (contempt of court).

Matthew Shane Walters, 402 Franklin St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

James Elisha Starr, 1802 Jackson Ave., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Raven Yancey Jones, 510 Sycamore Square, Como, charged with simple assault.

Demerio Kentrell Davis, 330 Center St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and no drivers license.

Janet Wiggins Posey, 138 Catherine Dr., Sardis, charged with false pretense.

Brittany Teaira Turner, 285 George Thomas Lane, Batesville, charged with disturbance of a family.

Londarius Katrell Edwards, 310 Church St., Como, charged with simple assault.

Keontrey Jamon Jackson, 278C Kirby Rd., Courtland, charged with resisting arrest.

Linda Kaye Gross, 139 Graham Rd., Sardis, held for court.

Sept. 4

Justin Nathaniel Davis, 1501 Parker Ave., Osawatomie, KS, held for George County and Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

David Wayne Smith, III, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Jenna Dione Elmore, 985 Dry Bayou Rd., Lambert, arrested on a bench warrant.

Brian Cornelious Merrell, Sr., 210 Garson St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance

and possession of paraphernalia.

Deborah Kaye Chouanon, 555 Yocona Ave., Crowder, arrested on a bench warrant.

Derrick Anthony Voigt, 7730 Angel Dr., Horn Lake, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and no drivers license.

Latisha Fox, 206 Jeffrey St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Jamari Tyrice Barnes, 1378 Bankston Rd., Tunica, arrested on a bench warrant.

Courtney Gail Buice, 290 Enid View Dr., Pope, charged with simple domestic violence.

Charles Stanley Armstead, 331 Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Sept. 5

Christina Marie English, 30 Old Highway Rd., Crenshaw, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Byron Deandre Robinson, 219 Rachel Lane, Batesville, charged with speeding, felony possession of a controlled

substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Sandra Ruth Cauthen, 128 Panola Ave., Batesville, charged with aggravated assault.

Shaquille Deshun Conrad, 319 Bethlehem Cove, Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

Michael Lewayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with violation of probation terms.

Ketric Darnell Miller, 2897 Parks Place Rd., Como, held for Marion County, IN.

Floyd Patterson, 108 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with DUI and no proof of insurance.

Santoria Jamarcus Porter, 216 Rollins Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Cornelius Jay Chapman, 18 Old Hwy. 51, Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Antonio Montez Burnette, 186 Humphrey Ave., Crowder, charged with DUI and four counts of child endangerment.

Tyler Houston Bright, 3469 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant.

Anfredious Devontez Walls, 509 Magnolia St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Gail Jones Buford, 1675 Fudgetown Rd., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant (failure to appear).

Terry Lynn Presley, 16638 Hwy. 315W, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Shirley Annie Galloway, 6280 CR 436, Water Valley, charged with contempt of court.

Kaneisha Lynn Armstead, 19 Will Stewart Rd., Batesville, arrested on a warrant (simple assault).

Bennie Nathaniel Irby, 1333 Hardon Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Mario Aonette Johnson, 176 Otto Sanford Rd., Courtland, arrested on a bench warrant (contempt of court).

Shelly Elizabeth Alred, 128 South Forest Dr., Sardis, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Dempsey Alfred Cox, 800 Mom’s Crossing, Senatobia, charged with DUI.

Lakeisha Dasha Holt, 3757 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Shaquita Denise Norwood, 799 Belmont Rd., Sardis, charged with disturbance of the peace.

Steven Andropolis Moore, 215 Division St., Como, charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Tyler Jaquentin Presley, 184 Rayburn Rd., Como, charged with assault on a police officer and two counts of

disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Emmanuel Rodarian Renix, 113 Browning St., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance,

trafficking of a controlled substance, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Michael Keith Wright, 2660 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), driving while license suspended,

and careless driving.

Camarion Alashun Ellis, 3853 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with careless driving and failure to stop for an officer’s

signal.

Lucas Bortolo, 19268 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with public drunkenness and disturbance of the peace.

John Garridon Pounders, 3972 Spring Lake Circle, Olive Branch, charged with DUI.