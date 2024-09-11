Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest: Odds, spread, and over/under – Sept. 14 Published 7:25 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024

The No. 5 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) face the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-1) on Saturday, September 14, 2024 at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Rebels are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line sitting at 22.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 14, 2024

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: The CW

The CW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Ole Miss vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Ole Miss has won two games against the spread this season.

The Rebels have an ATS record of 24-0 when playing as at least 22.5-point favorites this season.

Wake Forest has compiled a 0-1-1 record against the spread this season.

