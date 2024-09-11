NFL Week 2 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels
Published 8:27 pm Wednesday, September 11, 2024
The Week 2 NFL slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals.
If you are looking for how to watch Week 2 of the NFL, we have you covered. Check out the article below.
How to Watch Week 2 NFL Games
Thursday
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
- Venue: Hard Rock Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Prime Video (Regional restrictions may apply)
Sunday
New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Venue: Lambeau Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: EverBank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- Venue: Commanders Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Location: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
- Game Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ or Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Game Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Monday
Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
