NFL Week 2 Picks Against the Spread, Tips and Predictions
Published 12:30 am Wednesday, September 11, 2024
On the Week 2 NFL schedule, we have the Giants (+1.5) as the best against-the-spread bet on the board. See below for more suggestions on point spreads and totals, including parlay possibilities.
NFL Picks Against the Spread – Week 2
Jump to Matchup:
NYG-WAS | LAR-ARI | BUF-MIA | CLE-JAX | PIT-DEN | IND-GB | NYJ-TEN | SEA-NE | SF-MIN | CIN-KC | NO-DAL | LAC-CAR | ATL-PHI | TB-DET | CHI-HOU | LV-BAL
Pick: Giants +1.5 vs. Commanders
- Matchup: New York Giants at Washington Commanders
- Projected Winner & Margin: Giants by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Commanders -1.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Rams +1.5 vs. Cardinals
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Winner & Margin: Rams by 11.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cardinals -1.5
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Dolphins -2.5 vs. Bills
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Winner & Margin: Dolphins by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Dolphins -2.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 12
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 12
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Pick: Browns +3 vs. Jaguars
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Winner & Margin: Browns by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jaguars -3
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Steelers -3 vs. Broncos
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos
- Projected Winner & Margin: Steelers by 15.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Steelers -3
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Colts -3.5 vs. Packers
- Matchup: Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Colts by 4.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Colts -3.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Titans +3.5 vs. Jets
- Matchup: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Titans by 6.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Jets -3.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Patriots +3.5 vs. Seahawks
- Matchup: Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots
- Projected Winner & Margin: Patriots by 13.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Seahawks -3.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Vikings +6 vs. 49ers
- Matchup: San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Winner & Margin: Vikings by 28.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: 49ers -6
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Bengals +6 vs. Chiefs
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chiefs by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chiefs -6
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Cowboys -6.5 vs. Saints
- Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
- Projected Winner & Margin: Cowboys by 22.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Cowboys -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Chargers -6.5 vs. Panthers
- Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers
- Projected Winner & Margin: Chargers by 23.2 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Chargers -6.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Falcons +6.5 vs. Eagles
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles
- Projected Winner & Margin: Eagles by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Eagles -6.5
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 16
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Buccaneers +7 vs. Lions
- Matchup: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions
- Projected Winner & Margin: Lions by 3.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Lions -7
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Texans -7 vs. Bears
- Matchup: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans
- Projected Winner & Margin: Texans by 13.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Texans -7
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: NBC
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: NBC
Pick: Raiders +9.5 vs. Ravens
- Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Winner & Margin: Ravens by 5.0 points (Bet on this game at BetMGM)
- Spread: Ravens -9.5
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Sept. 15
- TV Channel: CBS
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.